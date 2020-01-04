Who Should Be at the Top of Detroit's Wishlist in Free Agency?

If the Detroit Lions are going to make a splash in free-agency this offseason, they need to sign an impactful player to a big-time contract.

That player should be Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones.

Jones was drafted by Kansas City with the 37th pick of the 2016 NFL Draft out of Mississippi State. He is currently in the final year of his rookie contract.

He is set to become an unrestricted free agent after this season.

Prior to the season, Jones held out during training camp. His holdout was unsuccessful, as it did not lead to a long-term extension.

Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt has come out and expressed that ongoing conversations have occurred between the organization and Jones' representatives regarding a long-term extension.

In four seasons, Jones has recorded 33 sacks, 136 tackles, seven forced fumbles and two interceptions.

The highest paid defensive tackles in the NFL earn north of $14 million per season. Jones will be looking to secure a hefty and long-term contract and Detroit should be the organization to give it to him.

The Lions defensive line was a unit that let the team down significantly all throughout the 2019 season.

Two starters could be gone if A'Shawn Robinson leaves via free agency and Damon "Snacks" Harrison retires due to injury.

A returning Da'Shawn Hand and Jones would immediately bolster a unit looking to compliment Trey Flowers, who was signed to a long-term contract last offseason.

Jones would be that disruptive force for years to come and could bring the defensive line a newfound swagger that was sorely lacking during Patricia's second season under the helm.

