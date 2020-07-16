AllLions
Top 4 NFC North Wide Receivers

Jason Ross Jr.

Some of the NFL’s brightest up-and-coming wide receivers currently reside in the NFC North -- players who also happen to play critical roles in the success of their respective teams. 

Let’s take a look now at the four best that the division has to offer:

4.) Bears' Allen Robinson

The often overlooked Robinson made what was certainly the best case of his career for a Pro Bowl appearance in 2019.

Despite coming up just short of achieving the feat, there’s no doubt that he should take pride in what he was able to accomplish during what was an otherwise lackluster season for the Bears’ offense.

A career-high 1,147 receiving yards were racked up by way of hauling in a career-best 98 receptions as the Bears’ No. 1 target last season.

Robinson’s vertical ability, size and ability to make tough catches are a few elements of what makes him such a dangerous receiver.

3.) Vikings' Adam Thielen

Thielen’s 2019 campaign was an injury-laden season, which unfortunately only gave us a 10-game sample size to examine.

Barring any injuries, Thielen should return to the form of a two-time Pro Bowler in 2020. 

Minnesota’s offense will need him, too, after trading Stefon Diggs to Buffalo this offseason.

Thielen’s blistering speed matches up with just about any wideout in the NFL; thus, creating an uncanny ability to separate from opposing defensive backs.

His yards per reception stats have told the story of that ability quite well throughout his career. 

The Minnesota native’s lowest number in that category when catching at least 50 passes is 12.2.

Thielen will be 30 years of age when the season does arrive.

And while it feels as though he’s already proven to be one of the league’s top wideouts, he’ll have a chance to show why he is the Vikings' unquestioned No. 1 WR in 2020.

2.) Lions' Kenny Golladay

Golladay emerged as one of the NFL’s up-and-coming wide receivers during a 2019 campaign that included him reeling in a league-leading 11 touchdown receptions, in addition to a career-best 1,190 receiving yards.

His second consecutive 1,000-yard season came on 65 receptions, which, for most, is a relatively low number.

But, Golladay’s eye-popping 18.3 yards per reception were far more important than his number of receptions.

Golladay also led all receivers in catches of more than 20 yards. So, you wouldn’t be wrong if you were to label him as the NFL’s best deep threat.

It is also worth noting that the career-high he posted was achieved despite Matthew Stafford missing half of the season.

All signs point toward one of the league’s most underpaid targets earning what should be a lucrative contract extension when the time presents itself.

1.) Packers' Davante Adams

Golladay has the potential to reach the top of the list. But, for now, Adams owns the No 1. spot among NFC North wideouts.

Adams’ innovative, creative and deceptive approach to the position has led to him becoming one of the most feared receivers for any defensive back to line up against.

His release is second-to-none; thus, making him virtually untouchable off the line. So more often than not, it appears as though the DB didn’t stand a chance from the start.

Aaron Rodgers' favorite target would’ve likely been destined for a fourth straight 10-touchdown season, if it weren’t for a toe injury that kept him sidelined for four games.

He still managed to nearly reach 1,000 yards (997) for a second consecutive season despite the ailment.

Adams is sure to be one of the NFL’s most entertaining receivers for years to come.

