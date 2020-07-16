Back in March, the Philadelphia Eagles traded a third-and-fifth-round draft pick in the 2020 NFL Draft to the Lions for cornerback Darius Slay.

As part of the trade with the Eagles, Slay secured a three-year, $50 million contract extension, which included $30M in guaranteed money.

Following the arrival of Detroit head coach Matt Patricia, Slay's relationship with the organization steadily diminished.

Issues for Slay included a perceived lack of respect, differences in beliefs about the defensive scheme and a contract dispute, causing Slay's time in Detroit to end on a sour note.

But, did Lions general manager Bob Quinn make the correct decision?

ESPN released its ranking of NFL cornerbacks based on polling NFL executives, coaches, coordinators and scouts.

NFL insiders believe that Slay should be able to remain productive, despite his age.

Slay was rated as the fourth-best cornerback in the NFL headed into the 2020 campaign.

"Slay is a guy you'll go into Sunday with all day," one NFL coordinator said. "He'll play man coverage all day -- he'll battle, not afraid to get in spaces, match up with anyone and he can run."

"He's got natural ball skills and awareness in the open field, which will help him age well," one NFC defensive assistant coach explained.

The organization has attempted to replace Slay's productivity by acquiring veteran Desmond Trufant and drafting Jeff Okudah, the highly-touted defensive back from Ohio State.

Detroit's secondary will be looking to improve upon a dismal 2019 season that saw limited success in man coverage.

