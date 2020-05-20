Trey Flowers: "I'm Not One That Plays with Fear"

Trey Flowers does not play football with a lot of fear.

The sixth-year veteran defensive end is ready to get back on the football field, if and when the NFL proceeds with the upcoming 2020 season.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, athletes are having to weigh the risks of returning to their respective sport, despite parts of the the country still being under shutdown orders.

According to Mike Freeman of Bleacher Report, there are coaches who are expressing concerns that several players will refuse to practice or suit up until they feel safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For Flowers, fear does not curtail his love of playing football.

In the fall, if the NFL gives the okay for the sport to return, Flowers will be ready to battle opponents from his defensive end position.

"I think it's very serious. If we do go back, there have to be some precautionary measures," Flowers said when asked Wednesday about concerns regarding the coronavirus.

Flowers added, "Things we can do to try and eliminate it, keep it as minimized as possible. If they give the okay, I love playing football. I'm not one that plays with fear because you are out there risking your life anyway. Running into guys, risking injury, risking a lot of things. If they give us the okay, I wouldn't have any concerns or any hesitation about going out there or wondering if it's safe or not. We play a dangerous game already."

In 2019, Flowers signed a five-year deal with Detroit worth $90 million, including $56 million in guaranteed money.

Related

Lions Snubbed from NFLPA "Rising Stars" List

2020 Detroit Lions Week-By-Week Gambling Odds

Ranking the Lions' Drafted Rookies