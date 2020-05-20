AllLions
Top Stories
News
Podcasts
Polls

Trey Flowers: "I'm Not One That Plays with Fear"

John Maakaron

Trey Flowers does not play football with a lot of fear. 

The sixth-year veteran defensive end is ready to get back on the football field, if and when the NFL proceeds with the upcoming 2020 season.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, athletes are having to weigh the risks of returning to their respective sport, despite parts of the the country still being under shutdown orders. 

According to Mike Freeman of Bleacher Report, there are coaches who are expressing concerns that several players will refuse to practice or suit up until they feel safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For Flowers, fear does not curtail his love of playing football.

In the fall, if the NFL gives the okay for the sport to return, Flowers will be ready to battle opponents from his defensive end position.

"I think it's very serious. If we do go back, there have to be some precautionary measures," Flowers said when asked Wednesday about concerns regarding the coronavirus. 

Flowers added, "Things we can do to try and eliminate it, keep it as minimized as possible. If they give the okay, I love playing football. I'm not one that plays with fear because you are out there risking your life anyway. Running into guys, risking injury, risking a lot of things. If they give us the okay, I wouldn't have any concerns or any hesitation about going out there or wondering if it's safe or not. We play a dangerous game already."

In 2019, Flowers signed a five-year deal with Detroit worth $90 million, including $56 million in guaranteed money.

Related

Lions Snubbed from NFLPA "Rising Stars" List

2020 Detroit Lions Week-By-Week Gambling Odds

Ranking the Lions' Drafted Rookies

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ranking the Lions' Drafted Rookies

Vito Chirco provides his rankings of the Detroit Lions' draft class entering the 2020 NFL season

Vito Chirco

by

The dog always U-M

Ranking the NFC North’s Head Coaches

Logan Lamorandier ranks Detroit Lions' and entire NFC North’s head coaches entering the 2020 NFL season

Logan Lamorandier

by

PlainTruth

John Penisini Agrees to Contract Terms With Lions

Lions agree to contract terms with their sixth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft

John Maakaron

by

Andria m

Matt Patricia Provides Update on Lions' Offseason Plans

Lions are in phase two of the offseason and will continue virtual meetings

John Maakaron

by

The dog always U-M

Analyst Believes Only Three Teams Had a Worse Offseason than Lions

ESPN analyst does not believe the Detroit Lions had a good offseason

John Maakaron

by

JCM31179

Pros and Cons of Lions Signing DE Jadeveon Clowney

Should the Detroit Lions Consider Signing Veteran Seahawks Defensive End Jadeveon Clowney?

Logan Lamorandier

by

The dog always U-M

Matthew Stafford Is "Dark-Horse" NFL MVP Candidate

Lions franchise passer could be in line for a significant comeback season in 2020

Vito Chirco

by

Andria m

2020 Detroit Lions Week-By-Week Gambling Odds

As expected, Lions are entering the 2020 season as betting underdogs for the majority of matchups

John Maakaron

by

The dog always U-M

Lions Snubbed from NFLPA "Rising Stars" List

No Detroit Lions players included on the NFLPA's "Rising Stars" list entering 2020 NFL season

Dakota Brecht

by

The dog always U-M

Why Tom Brady Once Gave Danny Amendola "The Death Stare"

Danny Amendola learned quickly in 2013 how competitive Tom Brady actually was

John Maakaron

by

Andria m