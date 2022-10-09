Twitter Reacts: Dan Campbell Might Not Be Right Man For Job

The Detroit Lions were outmatched and outclassed against the New England Patriots.

For head coach Dan Campbell, it was the latest performance that he was forced to take the podium and fall on the sword for his team's disappointing performance.

The team fell flat in all areas, as the team was shutout for the first time since November of 2020.

Despite the team being aggressive, going for it on fourth down repeatedly, the execution was non-existent.

Against the Patriots, the Lions went 0-for-6 on fourth down.

It's the first time in NFL history a team couldn't convert a fourth down with at least six or more attempts in a game.

"We just, when we come back, everybody's got to look in the mirror over the break. How do you get better individually? Just like I'm going to do. And we find a way to win the next one," Campbell said. "Just win the next one out of the bye and then take the next one as it comes. That's all you can do. It's all you can do.

"As bad as it looks, I also know what we're capable of. And look, it's hard to say that when you look at the score today. But, we got better defensively. I mean, we've played better today than we've played before. Is it good enough? No. But we did play better. And offensively, we're better than what we just put out there on tape. So yeah, it's bad. But as a total team here. It's 29 to nothing. So, to this point in the season, it's as bad as it's gotten."

Here is a sample of the reaction of Lions' supporters, following a disappointing road loss to the Patriots.