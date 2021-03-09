Twitter Reacts: Golladay Leaving Is Best for Lions' Rebuild

Supporters take to social media to react to Kenny Golladay not being franchise tagged by the Detroit Lions.

The decision made by the Detroit Lions to not franchise tag wideout Kenny Golladay was met with support from the majority of the fanbase.

After it was reported that Golladay turned down a contract offer last season that would have paid him $18 million annually, the writing was clearly on the wall that the 27-year-old wideout wanted to maximize his earning potential by testing the open market.

"I don’t think there’s any debate that Kenny has shown the ability to be a No. 1 receiver in this league. And with that skill set that everybody knows that he has, we all know that he has, and being at where we’re at from a roster standpoint, there’s also been no debate that Kenny’s been at the forefront of our mind, in terms of making sure that we make the best possible decision for not only the Lions but for Kenny," Detroit general manager Brad Holmes said during his last media session.

Looking at the position the organization is in at this stage of its rebuild, it is likely a blessing in disguise that the talented wideout turned down a long-term contract offer.

Several teams will now be lining up to secure the services of one of the top wideouts in the league, while Detroit will continue its journey of securing as many draft picks and compensatory picks as possible.

Here is a sample of the reactions from Lions supporters to Golladay's tenure in Motown likely coming to a close.

