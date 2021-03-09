Lions Will Not Apply Franchise Tag to Kenny Golladay

Read more on wide receiver Kenny Golladay not being franchise tagged by the Lions

The Lions have finally made a decision on wideout Kenny Golladay.

At a price tag near $16.5 million, the organization has decided not to place the franchise tag on him.

“I would be very surprised if he’s actually available,” NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport had previously reported.

He continued, “Another strong franchise-tag candidate. I know they had talks last year about a long-term extension. Did not happen. They’re going to try again this year, but expect him to be tagged if they don’t get a deal.”

In 2019, Golladay emerged as one of the league's best deep-threat receiving options.

He secured 65 receptions for 1,190 yards and 11 touchdowns.

This past season, the Northern Illinois product was limited to just five games due to a variety of injuries, including hamstring and hip flexor ailments.

When he did play, he was productive, however.

The 27-year-old finished with 20 catches for 338 yards and two touchdowns in 2020.

Detroit Lions Wide Receiver Kenny Golladay © Kirthmon F. Dozier via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Doubts started to emerge that Golladay may not return to Motown following ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter's revelation during a recent television appearance.

"Last year, these two sides had discussions about a long-term extension, and Kenny Golladay turned down somewhere around $18, $19 million a year, depending on who you want to believe," Schefter reported on "Get Up", ESPN's morning program. "I think there’s a chance here, with a new regime in Detroit, that they could opt not to tag him at all, which would allow him to become one of the most coveted free agents out there."

Golladay now is among the best free agents set to hit the market.

