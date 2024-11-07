Two Linebackers Miss Lions Practice, Nico Collins Update
The Detroit Lions returned to practice Thursday to prepare for the challenge presented by the Houston Texans in Week 10.
Ahead of the primetime showdown, the Lions held a walkthrough Wednesday. As a result, Thursday offered an opportunity for the team to prepare in a traditional practice setting for the first time this week.
Among the players not present during the portion of Thursday's practice open to media were linebackers Jalen Reeves-Maybin and Malcolm Rodriguez. Newly acquired Za'Darius Smith was also not present, as he will join the team on Friday.
Meanwhile, both Emmanuel Moseley and Ifeatu Melifonwu were present as they begin their return-to-practice clocks. On Wednesday, both were listed as estimated full participants in the walkthrough.
Reeves-Maybin and Rodriguez are two key members of special teams coordinator Dave Fipp's groups. With Rodriguez out in Week 9 and Reeves-Maybin leaving with a shoulder injury during the game, the Lions were forced to turn to other faces such as safety Loren Strickland and defensive ends James Houston and Pat O'Connor.
"I think the biggest thing is if you have a bunch of good players, then everybody can kind of share the load a little bit," Fipp said. "I talked about that last week, so that helps. It's an opportunity for somebody to come up and play. Last week, Strickland came up and played, we played Houston a little bit more, played O'Connor a little bit more. So other players maybe play a little bit more. Zylstra, obviously, is playing more for us than he was. And then, I think for us, we've been fortunate and had a lot of depth on the roster and these guys have been here. Even if they haven't been playing, they've been practicing."
As for the Lions' opponent, the Texans, a star wide receiver may be out of the mix for Sunday's game. Nico Collins is eligible to return off of injured reserve this week, but did not practice Thursday for Houston. Per reports, he is considered a long shot to play in Sunday's game. Texans linebacker Will Anderson also did not practice for the second straight day.