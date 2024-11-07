Aaron Glenn: Rain Memes 'Getting Out of Hand'
The Detroit Lions withstood incredibly difficult elements to defeat the Green Bay Packers in Week 9. In their first outdoor game of the season, the Lions dealt with downpouring rain and heavy winds at Lambeau Field.
This made for some memorable shots from the television broadcast of defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, who had his glasses drenched in rain. It appeared to be difficult to see for him, and several Lions players poked fun at the highly respected coach.
Glenn doesn't have an active social media presence, but saw the plethhora of photos and edits that were released on social media.
"This thing is really getting out of hand," Glenn said with a laugh. "I am not a social media person, not but I have three kids, and they're grown. And my wife of 28 years, and let me say this first off, she told me I was so much better up here last time, because I smiled. So I want to make sure, I want to put that out there."
The fourth-year coordinator admitted that his favorite post was the one created by Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, in which Glenn's face was edited onto St. Brown's while the wide receiver was wearing his 'Green Bay sucks,' hoodie.
"For all the, I guess, the memes or whatnot that people been sending me about that. I had no idea, I really didn't. I was locked in trying to call the best game I can, knowing that that was a quality opponent," Glenn explained. "The best one I've seen was the one that Saint put together where he had this Green Bay shirt on and whatnot, and he put my face on his, and this thing's getting out of hand."
The coordinator admitted that he was so focused on calling an effective game that he was able to disregard the elements in the moment. His focus was not deterred, and he was forced to make several adjustments to his scheme when safety Brian Branch was ejected in the second quarter.
"It's hard for me to say that, because the only thing I was thinking about is, 'What's the next play, what's my next play call? And how can I get guys in position to be successful?' And once B.B. had his altercation and he was out, now I just have to refocus on some other things and make sure that I get everybody in line with what we have to do as far as our game plan and put them in position to go make plays."
Glenn credited the other members of the defensive coaching staff for their adjustments made after Branch left the game. Losing yet another key piece of the defense for that game made it difficult, but the Lions were able to overcome it and secure a crucial divisional win.
"When he left the game, we had to transition to some other things," Glenn said. "I thought our coaching staff did a really good job of understanding exactly what I was trying to do and helpng those guys get into positions."