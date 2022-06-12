Two Players Who Could Replace John Penisini

The Detroit Lions will be seeking players to backup nose tackle Alim McNeill after John Penisini abruptly retired.

The Detroit Lions are in search of a new nose tackle after John Penisini abruptly retired this week.

"You really do believe you could go a few more, just a few, now you need about a month to recover," head coach Dan Campbell discussed about his own playing career. "But that’s hard, but it eventually goes away because the realization is like look that’s why you can’t do this anymore because things are happening, and the body begins to break down or mentally you just don’t have it anymore. At some point you just don’t feel like running through that wall anymore and that happens. That’s a part of it.”

Behind starter Alim McNeill, the top reserves following rookie minicamp were Penisini and Levi Onwuzurike.

Now that there is an opening, a couple of internal candidates could step up and fill the void.

Jashon Cornell

The Lions may benefit from exploring if Cornell could handle the position.

Previously expected to excel playing 5-technique, Detroit's defense may need to test out Cornell's power and base strength on the interior of the defensive line.

"I love this new philosophy," Cornell said at minicamp. "Our coaching staff made this switch to put specific players in position they need to be in to win. Three-technique. That's me right there, that's the position for me."

© Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Demetrius Taylor

Detroit's undrafted rookie defensive lineman may now have a pathway to earn a spot on the roster, as it appears he will an opportunity to prove he deserves a reserve role.

According to The Athletic, "The sleeper could be Sutton’s college teammate, defensive tackle Demetrius Taylor. His path to a spot ties back to the Onwuzurike discussion, a bit, because the Lions absolutely have to find more of an interior pass-rush presence this season. Taylor lived in opposing backfields during his college career."

The 6-foot-1, 290-pound lineman was a first-team All-Sun Belt defensive player on three occasions. He finished his collegiate career with 25 career sacks for the Appalachian State Mountaineers.

Prior to the draft, Taylor had met with the Lions coaching staff.