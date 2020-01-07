Wade Phillips is Long Shot to be Lions D-Coordinator

An experienced defensive coordinator became available Monday. Wade Phillips tweeted that the Los Angeles Rams informed him they will not renew his contract.

Phillips was the defensive coordinator of the 2015 Denver Broncos team that won the Lombardi trophy.

That season, Denver had the number one ranked defense and defeated the Carolina Panthers 24-10 in Super Bowl 50.

At 72 years old, Phillips does not want to retire yet and believes he can contribute still.

Phillips has established himself as one of the best defensive minds in the NFL. That is why he has been the defensive coordinator for eight different organizations.

He’s also held head coaching positions with the Broncos, Bills and Cowboys. He has served as the interim head coach for the Saints, Texans and Falcons.

As the Lions are currently searching for their next defensive coordinator after parting ways with Paul Pasqualoni, some Lions fans are clamoring for the experienced defensive coach to join Matt Patricia's staff.

While enticing based on Phillip's track record, Patricia isn't likely to hand over control of the defensive play calls to Phillips.

It appears to be a long shot that Phillips will be the next defensive coordinator of the Detroit Lions.

