Wade Phillips is Long Shot to be Lions D-Coordinator

John Maakaron

An experienced defensive coordinator became available Monday. Wade Phillips tweeted that the Los Angeles Rams informed him they will not renew his contract. 

Phillips was the defensive coordinator of the 2015 Denver Broncos team that won the Lombardi trophy. 

That season, Denver had the number one ranked defense and defeated the Carolina Panthers 24-10 in Super Bowl 50.

At 72 years old, Phillips does not want to retire yet and believes he can contribute still.

Phillips has established himself as one of the best defensive minds in the NFL. That is why he has been the defensive coordinator for eight different organizations. 

He’s also held head coaching positions with the Broncos, Bills and Cowboys. He has served as the interim head coach for the Saints, Texans and Falcons.

As the Lions are currently searching for their next defensive coordinator after parting ways with Paul Pasqualoni, some Lions fans are clamoring for the experienced defensive coach to join Matt Patricia's staff. 

While enticing based on Phillip's track record, Patricia isn't likely to hand over control of the defensive play calls to Phillips.

It appears to be a long shot that Phillips will be the next defensive coordinator of the Detroit Lions. 

3 Reasons Why Lions Will Win 10 Games or More in 2020

John Maakaron

Here are reasons for hope for the 2020 season

Late-Round Quarterback Options for the Lions

Logan Lamorandier

Our Logan Lamorandier takes a look at some late-round quarterbacks to pursue in this April's NFL Draft

Why Tom Brady Isn't Coming to Detroit

Vito Chirco

Our Vito Chirco opines why a Tom Brady-Lions marriage isn't going to happen

Detroit Lions are in Driver's Seat of 2020 NFL Draft

John Maakaron

QB Tua Tagovailoa announcing he is entering 2020 NFL Draft helps Detroit Lions

These Two Offensive Lineman Could Revitalize Lions Rushing Attack

John Maakaron

Lions need to bolster 21st ranked rushing attack.

Stafford and Flowers Explain What Went Wrong in 2019

John Maakaron

Matthew Stafford and Trey Flowers discuss what the Lions issues were in 2019 with Tori Petry

Lions Currently Have Second Longest Playoff Victory Drought

John Maakaron

Lions have not won a playoff game since 1991

Attendance Down for Second Consecutive Season

John Maakaron

Lions attendance at Ford Field has dipped for two consecutive seasons.

3 Patriots Coaches Who Could Be Lions Next Defensive Coordinator

John Maakaron

Since NE was eliminated from the postseason, there are now candidates for the Lions DC position to interview.

4 Roster Moves that Immediately Improves Lions Defense

John Maakaron

Lions defense needs these four roster moves to immediately improve