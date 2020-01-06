LionMaven
These Two Offensive Lineman Could Revitalize Lions Rushing Attack

John Maakaron

In 2019, the Lions ranked 21st in the NFL rushing the football. Detroit averaged 103.1 yards per game, despite running back Kerryon Johnson missing a significant portion of the season. 

If Detroit is going to capitalize on Johnson and the emerging Bo Scarbrough, they must do so by bolstering the offensive line. 

Don't forget Matthew Stafford is coming off of two back injuries the past two seasons. Protecting Stafford will be of the utmost importance in the coming years.

In a win-now season, these two offensive lineman should both be targeted and possibly signed by the Detroit Lions.

Brandon Scherff, G, Washington Redskins

Guard Brandon Scherff© Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Pros - Scherff is a three-time Pro Bowler who excels in the run game. Will be in very high demand this offseason. PFF grade of 75.0 overall. Is widely respected as a complete interior offensive lineman and is one of the best guards in the NFL. 

Cons- Has missed 15 games since 2017. The past three seasons, Scherff has struggled with a myriad of injuries. He finished 2019 on injured reserve for the Redskins. 

Jack Conklin, RT, Tennessee Titans

Right tackle Jack Conklin© Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Pros - Conklin is an solid all-around lineman that excels in pass protection. In his fourth season as a pro, he was a significant contributor for the Titans offensive line. Earned a 74.7 overall grade from PFF. Played all 16-games in 2019 and the playoff game against the New England Patriots. 

Cons - He tore his ACL in the 2017 during the divisional playoffs and his 2018 season was injury-plagued.

