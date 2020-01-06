Stafford and Flowers Explain What Went Wrong in 2019

Both Matthew Stafford and Trey Flowers sat down with Tori Petry of detroitlions.com to discuss the challenges of the 2019 season.

Finishing with a disappointing record of 3-12-1 has produced a myriad of questions as to what went wrong all season and what can be done to correct the issues moving forward.

Both Stafford and Flowers attempted to explain where things went south for the 2019 team and what can be done to improve things moving forward.

"We were close in a lot of them. Had a bunch of leads and didn't win. That's tough to swallow. Had opportunities, really in every phase," Stafford said.

"Offense had chances to seal games and didn't get it done. Defense the same way. Special teams, maybe a big play late in the game to help us win. One way or another, we didn't get it done. It's tough to say that because it's the truth. We just didn't play good enough to win."

For next season, Stafford believes that self-reflection is key, as well as a dedication to improving.

"I think everybody just has to raise their level of play. Coaches do a great job of self-evaluation. Everybody in this organization looks at themselves in the mirror and asks, 'how can I improve to help us?', that is a step in the right direction," he said.

Flowers explained, "At the end of the day, a lot of games came down to finishing. We were leading in just about every game. Just putting a team away. Staying focused throughout the whole entirety of the game."

How can the Lions actually get better next season at finishing?

Flowers believes, "The focus. The mental focus throughout the game. Not beating yourself with penalties. Not beating yourself with situations as far as not being aware. Throughout the offseason, whenever you come to the building you turn your focus up mentally, physically and just prepare yourself to be great for that day. That can carry over to the season."

Both season-ending interviews are available below.

