Late-Round Quarterback Options for the Lions

For the first time in eight seasons, the Lions had to rely on a backup quarterback to start a game.

Detroit general manager Bob Quinn has said in the past that it's a good practice to draft a quarterback every year.

Given the fact that the Lions haven't drafted a passer in any round the last two drafts, it seems likely the Lions will strongly consider selecting a developmental type to sit behind Matthew Stafford in this April's draft.

Anytime a quarterback is drafted on Day 3, there are almost always flaws with the individual's game.

It's very rare that a quarterback drafted that late becomes a quality starter.

Yes, there are exceptions to the rule, but expectations need to be limited.

Just keep in mind, the rate for hitting on such passers is very low overall.

Here are three late-round options that could be potential fits for Detroit:

Steven Montez, Colorado

Montez is a 6-foot-5, 230-pound redshirt senior.

In terms of potential, Montez has what teams look for in a developmental prospect.

A lot of his negatives are considered coachable.

His arm looks solid, but far too often, he'll rely on arm strength over proper mechanics.

He has a tendency to stare down receivers, and gets a bit skittish when moving along from his first read.

A lot can change from now to the time of the draft, but showing his skills at the Senior Bowl will be critical.

Two traits that Quinn will likely admire with Montez are his character and leadership abilities.

Anthony Gordon, Washington State

The redshirt senior sat behind Gardner Minshew in 2018 after being a junior college transfer.

The 6-foot-3 passer had the most passing yards in the FBS this past season with 5,579, as part of Washington State's prolific air-raid offense.

Additionally, he threw for 45 touchdowns to go along with 16 interceptions.

The stats are inflated, but Gordon still has some nice athleticism to go along with a decent arm.

He completed 71.6 percent of his passes -- albeit with many screen passes and quick-read throws.

Like Montez, Gordon is also planning to attend the Senior Bowl later this month.

Nate Stanley, Iowa

Stanley was more highly thought of before his lackluster senior season.

He only threw for 16 touchdowns, after throwing 26 in each of the previous two seasons.

At 6-foot-4, Stanley has the size and a decent arm.

On the downside, he has had some accuracy issues, and has made plenty of questionable decisions.

Not once has the senior completed over 60 percent of his passes in a single season.

Given all of that, he has the tools to be enticing as a late-round prospect.



