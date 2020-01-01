LionMaven
Watch: Under the Helmet with Don Mulbach

John Maakaron

The latest edition of the Detroit Lions documentary series "Under the Helmet" features long snapper Don Mulbach.

Following the season, Mulbach expressed that despite the teams record, he felt the team was on the right track and needed to finish better. 

In terms of his status, he plans to return to the Lions and will continue his offseason regime of Yoga and Pilates as part of his workout program. 

You can watch the entire  episode on Mulbach below:

