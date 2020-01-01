Watch: Under the Helmet with Don Mulbach

The latest edition of the Detroit Lions documentary series "Under the Helmet" features long snapper Don Mulbach.

Following the season, Mulbach expressed that despite the teams record, he felt the team was on the right track and needed to finish better.

In terms of his status, he plans to return to the Lions and will continue his offseason regime of Yoga and Pilates as part of his workout program.

You can watch the entire episode on Mulbach below:

Related

Why Didn't the Lions Fire DC Paul Pasqualoni

Will the Lions Upgrade Backup QB Position? Not So Fast

Damon Harrison Puts to Bed What Happened Last Offseason