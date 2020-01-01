Why Didn't the Lions Fire DC Paul Pasqualoni?

Matt Patricia announced the first wave of staff changes earlier this week.

But one name that interests Lions supporters the most was not included on that list. If defensive coordinator Paul Pasqualoni remains in the same role in 2020, it would be quite the unpopular decision.

When Patricia and General Manager Bob Quinn were brought back, it came with the announcement that significant staff changes would take place.

Naturally, the first staff change most assumed would be made based on the disappointing play of the defense was Pasqualoni.

Near the end of the season, Pasqualoni was asked on a few occasions regarding the potential he could lose his job when the season ended.

“They’ve talked about my job all my life, so if I was going to let that stuff bother me, I’d have been out of this like 40 years ago,” Pasqualoni replied.

“If my attention or focus is anywhere else, it’s on my family, my kids and my wife. I’m very fortunate," he said.

According to Chris Burke of The Athletic:

"Given how deep the ties between Patricia and Pasqualoni run (back to Pasqualoni’s Syracuse staff in 2001), an outright firing of the Lions’ defensive coordinator might not be realistic. The two sides could go with the increasingly popular “mutual agreement” to part ways, but another option is for Pasqualoni to remain on staff in a less-visible role — defensive analyst or adviser to football operations, for example."

Another factor that Patricia revealed Monday were certain procedural issues that affect the timing of when coaches from other teams are hired. There could be coaches from other organizations the Lions are targeting and Patricia wants to make sure to follow all protocols.

"The staff conversations always an interesting one from a theoretical conversation of – we understand roster, we understand how long it takes to change roster and develop roster. I feel the same way about the staff, any aspect of the staff," Patricia said Monday.

"I think there’s certainly – whether it’s coaching or support staff or different areas or departments of the organization that support the players – we’re always going to want the best for the players at all times, and obviously always be in a situation where we can try to improve that after we analyze it and we’re going to try to improve it, from that aspect of it. There is some timing here to the League and when all of that process takes place, even though there might be change currently, there is some procedural stuff that goes on through the League so that there is more of a level playing field with some of those situations too. So we’ll follow all of those processes.”

