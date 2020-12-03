SI.com
Lions' Week 13 Thursday Injury Report: Swift, Golladay Out

John Maakaron

According to a pool report, wide receiver Kenny Golladay and running back D'Andre Swift were not at practice on Thursday.

“It’s something that we have to make sure that we continue to work through with him. It’s kind of touch-and-go every day, but he’s still working through it," interim head coach Darrell Bevell said Thursday. "He was out on the field a little bit (on Wednesday), trying to get him through some things. You guys saw him out there. So again, we’ll see how it goes today.”

Prior to practice on Thursday, Detroit's interim head coach shared what it has meant to him to have coached in the NFC North.

“This division means a lot to me. I’ve kind of joked (that) I feel like it’s my division," he said. "I’ve been in it for the entirety of my career for the most part. Just great football -- all of the black and blue days, even when it was not the North, and it was different names. The rivalries that are here, I guess the history of football -- some of the greatest places and organizations that are in football, and with some of the greatest people. So, a lot of history, a lot of just great memories from this division.”

Detroit Lions' Thursday Injury Report

  • WR Quintez Cephus - Not Injury Related (NP)
  • WR Kenny Golladay - Hip (NP)
  • RB D'Andre Swift - Illness (NP)
  • DL Da'Shawn Hand - Groin (NP)
  • CB Jeff Okudah - Shoulder (NP)
  • LB Christian Jones - Knee (LP)
  • DE Austin Bryant - Thigh (LP)
  • QB Matthew Stafford - Thumb (LP)
  • TE Hunter Bryant - Concussion (FP)
  • CB Mike Ford - Concussion (FP)
  • WR Danny Amendola - Hip (FP)

