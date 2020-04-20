2020 NFL Draft Primer for the Lions

The 2020 NFL Draft kicks off Thursday, and the Lions have nine picks at their disposal to improve their roster.

Detroit general manager Bob Quinn made plenty of additions in free agency.

But, there are still holes to be filled -- hopefully, via the draft.

Unfortunately, the organization's needs will not always align with who the best player on the board is at the time of its pick.

Quinn and head coach Matt Patricia are a bit under the gun. So, the draft will be hugely important for this upcoming season.

Bottom line, they must infuse the team with talent.

Here is all the pertinent information regarding the Lions as they enter draft week:

2020 DRAFT PICKS

Round 1: Pick three (No. 3 overall)

Round 2: Pick three (No. 35 overall)

Round 3: Pick three (No. 67 overall)

Round 3: Pick 21 (No. 85 overall from Eagles)

Round 4: Pick three (No. 109 overall)

Round 5: Pick three (No. 149 overall)

Round 5: Pick 21 (No. 166 overall from Eagles)

Round 6: Pick three (No. 182 overall)

Round 7: Pick 21 (No. 235 overall from Eagles via Patriots)

TEAM NEEDS

Pass rusher: It's no secret the Lions struggled mightily getting to the quarterback in 2019. If their defense wants to turn it around in 2020, they will need to find at least a semblance of a pass rush. More often than not, that comes from the EDGE position. Interior pressure can be a forgotten aspect, as well. For the Lions, they handed Trey Flowers a large contract last offseason, and released starting JACK backer Devon Kennard. Free-agent acquisition Jamie Collins, along with linebackers Jahlani Tavai and Christian Jones, can play on the EDGE. But, they aren't exactly a threat in the pass-rush department. Who knows, maybe the Lions want to have an EDGE rusher-by-committee approach. No matter the case -- whether it be from the defensive interior, down defensive end or at the stand-up EDGE backer spot -- the Lions have to find a way to create pressure.

Offensive line: The Lions' starting right guard spot -- after Graham Glasgow left in free agency -- is in up in the air. They also released the underachieving Rick Wagner, and seemingly replaced him with Halapoulivaati Vaitai. However, there is a slight possibility that Vaitai could move inside to guard -- if a tackle falls to the Lions that they can't pass up. Another thing to consider is that left tackle Taylor Decker is in a contract year and his future with the team is uncertain. While tackle may not be a pressing need in 2020, it very well could be down the line. Quinn has done his best to rebuild the offensive line. Yet, his efforts have not transformed into results. It's imperative the Lions come away with some sort of talent along the line in this draft -- at least, at the guard position.

Cornerback: Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay was traded away, and Desmond Trufant was brought in to take Slay's place as the Lions' top corner. Trufant is a nice player, but not quite on Slay's level. Last year's No. 2 CB Rashaan Melvin is also gone. That leaves slot corner Justin Coleman, second-year pro Amani Oruwariye and journeyman Darryl Roberts as the other top options. Oruwariye is a nice developing player, but the position still needs an upgrade for this season and down the road.

Wide receiver: The Lions' top three wideouts are solid. Yet, none are under contract in 2021 as of now. Behind Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones and Danny Amendola, there are a couple of nice options on the roster. It never hurts to have a surplus of offensive weapons and a succession plan for life after the aging Jones and Amendola. Wide receiver is a sneaky, underrated need for the Lions. And with how deep the class is in talent, it could make sense for the Lions to take advantage of some great mid-round value.

Running back: Both Kerryon Johnson and Bo Scarbrough have struggled to stay healthy throughout their football careers, dating back to their respective college days. Even though both are young and talented players, neither can be relied upon to be a three-down workhorse. The best ability is availability. Not that a team needs one main runner -- committees are common nowadays. However, a true threat out of the backfield that opponents must game plan for would be a nice change of pace for a historically bad rushing unit.

TOP TARGETS

Chase Young, DE, Ohio State

Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

Young is the pipe-dream pick for the Lions at No. 3 overall. It seems unlikely that the best player in the draft -- at a big-time position of need -- falls to the Lions. In saying that, it's not totally out of the realm of possibility, either.

Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

Cornerbacks and coverage ability are of utmost importance in the Lions' man-press scheme. Okudah checks all the boxes for what the Lions look for in a corner. Elite length, hip fluidity and quickness make Okudah one of the safest picks in the draft -- if there is such a thing.

Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn



Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Brown was a common pick to the Lions early in the pre-draft process. After a poor combine and questions regarding his pass-rush skills, he has fallen out of favor. He still, though, could be highly coveted by the Lions with their emphasis on stopping the run and utilizing powerful D-linemen to control the line of scrimmage.

Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

As previously mentioned, the Lions need offensive line help. Wirfs has the ability to play guard or tackle on the right side this year. And at the very least, he has the potential to be a road-grading offensive tackle in the long term. Tackle is a premium position that often costs top draft capital to find elite talent.

Isaiah Simmons, LB/S, Clemson

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Simmons is a one-of-a-kind talent. He is a truly versatile player, with the ability to play a myriad of positions. For the Lions, they don't necessarily need a linebacker or safety, though. Additionally, neither spot is considered a cornerstone position. On top of that, Simmons is not a good scheme fit for what the Lions ask their linebackers to do. He would likely be best suited as the hang defender in their defense. Due to unreal potential, the Lions may not be able to pass him up, however.

