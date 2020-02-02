Predictions: Chiefs-49ers

Vito Chirco

Patrick Mahomes is the best quarterback in the NFL. And Andy Reid -- the best head coach in the game not named Bill Belichick -- is long overdue to win a Super Bowl.

Makes it an easy prediction for me. The Chiefs beat the 49ers, 31-24 and hoist their first Lombardi Trophy since defeating the Vikings 23-7, in Super Bowl IV in 1970. Chiefs 31, 49ers 24.

Logan Lamorandier

This game could go a lot of different ways. The Chiefs are an offensive juggernaut, but the 49ers have the defense and offensive rushing attack to mitigate what the Chiefs do best.

I think the 49ers have the recipe to win -- a powerful run game to control the clock and a defensive line that can get to the quarterback.

As long as there aren't fluke plays and the 49ers execute what they have done all year, I'll give them the slight advantage. 49ers 29, Chiefs 24.

Adam Strozynski

The San Francisco 49ers had the second best rushing attack this season and Raheem Mostert is averaging 5.4 yards per carry. He has eight rushing touchdowns this season.

Meanwhile, the Kansas City Chiefs defense has gotten better, but their achilles heel is defending the run. The Chiefs are one of the fastest teams around the NFL, if not the quickest. That speed doesn't help when getting blown off the line.

The 49ers were the best team in the NFL against the pass, led by Nick Bosa's nine sacks.

I think it will be close, but the 49ers defense and rushing attack will wear out the Chiefs. 49ers 37 Chiefs 31.

Lance Caporossi

It feels weird not writing a Lions prediction, but I’ll get over it. The San Francisco 49ers are playing the Kansas City Chiefs for the Lombardi Trophy. To Keep this short I think the San Francisco 49ers beat the Kansas City Chiefs, 27-24. Why? San Francisco has a better overall defense that can get after the quarterback, and they will make Patrick Mahomes uncomfortable.

Mahomes has averaged 287 passing yards per game and he’ll be well below that average. On offense the 49ers will control the pace with their steady run game and handsome Jimmy G will make his throws count. The Chiefs defense won’t be able to stop the 49ers balances offensive attack. 49ers 27, Chiefs 24.

John Maakaron

Defense wins championships, and it is no different this game. Also, experience matters in the biggest games. While Jimmy Garoppolo has not started in the Super Bowl, he studied under one of the greatest all-time quarterbacks and has been part of two Super Bowl winning teams with the Patriots. Patrick Mahomes may not shine in this one if defensive coordinator Robert Saleh has anything to say about things.

The 49ers are poised to win it all. Look for them to control the game with the run and Garoppolo will make the key passes when needed to extend drives. 49ers 30, Chiefs 27.

Related

Evaluating the Positions the Lions Could Target at No. 3

Kenny Golladay's Place Among NFL's Best Receivers

Patricia Hides His Personality to Protect Team and Family