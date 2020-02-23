Who's More Important to Keep: Graham Glasgow or Darius Slay?

The Lions have plenty of decisions to make this offseason that will impact the quality of the team in 2020.

Easily two of the most important ones, though, will be whether or not to trade Darius Slay and whether or not to re-sign Graham Glasgow.

But of the two core players from the Lions' 2019 roster, which one is most vital to keep going into the 2020 season?

If I only could keep one, it would be the 27-year-old Glasgow.

Hear me out here.

For starters, he's younger than the 29-year-old Slay.

And at 27, Glasgow is still considered to be in the "prime" of his career. As a side note, he will be 28 by the time of Week 1 of the upcoming season -- he turns 28 July 19.

Additionally, he plays at an arguably more integral position at right guard than Slay does at cornerback.

Reason why: Glasgow serves as a protector for the most important position on the field -- quarterback.

Detroit franchise passer Matthew Stafford has been the team's prized possession the last 11 years, and keeping him upright -- some years harder than others to accomplish -- has been of utmost importance.

If he isn't traded and returns for a 12th campaign in Motown, he'll once again receive that designation.

And even if Stafford's traded, Glasgow would continue to serve the same valuable role for the organization's next quarterback -- likely to be former Alabama passer Tua Tagovailoa, if a trade of Stafford does occur.

Tagovailoa would instantly become Detroit's most prized possession.

And who better to have around for his transition to the NFL than a highly competent offensive lineman in Glasgow.

You can disagree with me, and give me all the stats on how good Slay has been since entering the league in 2013.

And trust me, I realize that he's been an outstanding defensive back during his time in the NFL, and could still have some good football in him moving forward.

However, the future of the franchise is at stake to start off the new decade.

And the guy that I'm confident is more of an essential part of that future -- regardless of whether or not the Lions have Stafford or Tua under center come Week 1 -- is Glasgow.

The only thing left to do now is for Detroit's front office -- led by general manager Bob Quinn -- to ink him to a long-term deal.

And making that happen, Lions fans, should be priority No. 1 for Quinn & Co. this offseason.

Related

Devon Kennard Reaches Out to Teammates Ahead of CBA Vote

WR Danny Amendola is Still Valuable to Detroit Lions

Will High-Priced Free Agents Want to Play for Lions?