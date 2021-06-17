Penei Sewell Receives Signed Killian Hayes Detroit Pistons Jersey

New Detroit Lions offensive lineman Penei Sewell has a new addition to his jersey collection.

The 20-year-old lineman has already drawn rave reviews from his new teammates after his first minicamp in the National Football League.

"Just kinda watching the older guys do what it takes to prepare for practice, their process, whether it’s getting in the cold tub or hot tub, before, just kinda looking through the plays, the install before we go over it as a team in the o-line room,” Sewell told reporters after minicamp. “I just kinda pick up the little things they do and try and see if it fits me, my personality and my process to where I can feel comfortable to do those things and perform at the level I want to perform. Just going in each and every day, learning new things is what I’m doing right now."

As the majority of the professional teams in Metro Detroit are rebuilding, there has been an infusion of young talent on the rosters of the Pistons, Red Wings, Tigers and Lions.

Detroit Pistons point guard Killian Hayes, who was the No. 7 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, recently sent Sewell a signed jersey.

"S/O to @iam_killian and the @detroitpistons for the jersey!!, Sewell posted on social media. "Much love and will for sure be @ some games this upcoming season."

Over the past few seasons, several of the professional athletes in town have shown support of each other, as players from the Lions regularly attend homes games of the other local teams and vice versa.

