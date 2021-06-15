Michael Brockers Says Detroit Lions Will Defeat Los Angeles Rams

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Michael Brockers believes his new team will leave Los Angeles with a victory this season.

New Detroit Lions defensive lineman Michael Brockers will have revenge on his mind when his new team matches up against his old team in October.

Brockers, who made news when he last spoke to TMZ, told the popular website that he's giving the Lions a win over the Los Angeles Rams in their 2021 matchup.

"Definitely," Brockers said when TMZ asked about one of the games circled on the calendar of fans. "Come on, now!"

The big game will take place on Oct. 24 from SoFi Stadium and the veteran defensive lineman is hoping to sack new Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford.

"I got to get at least one," Brockers said. "I'm trying to sack every quarterback, but I got to get that one."

Brockers and Jared Goff have mended fences

The 30-year-old veteran found himself in a precarious situation when Goff was traded to the Lions.

In another TMZ interview, Brockers said that he thought the Rams were getting a quarterback who’s a step above their old one.

“Is it a level up?” he said. “In my heart, deeply, just understanding what (Stafford) brings, it’s a level up (over Goff). It’s a level up.”

Brockers, however, reiterated that it hasn't been awkward now that he is also in Detroit. He explained there is no current animosity between himself and Goff.

"That's my brother," Brockers said. "At the end of the day, what was said was said, but we can get over that. We're professionals. We'll move on."

