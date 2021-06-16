Good Morning Football: Detroit Lions Must Bring Back 'Bad Boys'

New Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell made national news when he discussed biting kneecaps at his introductory press conference.

In reviewing the Lions' keys for success in 2021, NFL analyst Nate Burleson expressed the team needs to establish running the football, while his colleague Peter Schrager implored the organization to finally establish an identity.

But, co-host Kyle Brandt had the most intriguing keys for success for Campbell & Co.: "Bad Boys, Part II."

Fans of the Detroit Pistons recall the physical style of basketball made famous by Isiah Thomas, Bill Laimbeer and Rick Mahorn.

On Wednesday's edition of NFL Network's "Good Morning Football", Brandt expressed that it is time for the new Lions roster to play football with physicality.

"I think you need to establish more than an identity. I think you need a muse. I think you need an edge, and I think he needs some nasty. If I'm Dan Campbell, I'm having a slide show and here's what I'm showing them. This is going to be us guys," Brandt explained. "This is what we're going to be -- 'The Bad Boys.'"

He added, "We're going to be Bill Laimbeer, way out on the perimeter. Mark Aguirre -- complete bad, bad, bad dude. This is what I need Trey Flowers to be. This is what God willing, I'm hoping Jeff Okudah can be. Maybe there's a late hit. I don't condone it. I don't coach it. I don't suggest it. But, oops, maybe it happens. Maybe we do get a celebration penalty. I don't hope it happens. But, if it does, believe me I'm not going to make the guy run the next day in practice. It has been years and years of mediocrity and blah in Detroit. How about a little edge! How about a little nasty. Bad boys, part two. They got the head coach for it. I think they might have the personnel. We'll find out. You got to have an edge."

