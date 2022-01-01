Top 5 Lions Moments of 2021

Read more on the top five Detroit Lions moments in 2021.

In 2021, the sun wasn’t always shining bright on the Lions.

As the calendar turns to 2022, Detroit is set to enter its Week 17 game against Seattle with a 2-12-1 record. Yet, with all the bad, there has been some good.

In the organization’s first year with Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell at the helm, there has been a variety of positive moments.

Here are SI All Lions’ top five moments for the Lions in 2021.

5.) Setting the feisty tone

In the season opener, the Lions found themselves down 28 points midway through the third quarter, after a series of defensive lapses. After a 43-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jared Goff to D’Andre Swift, San Francisco took a 41-17 lead into the fourth quarter.

At this time, the Lions and Campbell set the foundation for what they hope this organization’s identity will be down the line. Detroit scored 16 unanswered points, thanks to a rushing touchdown, an onside kick and a passing touchdown.

Though Detroit’s second onside kick failed, defensive end Trey Flowers stripped San Francisco receiver Deebo Samuel, to get the ball back to the offense for one final drive. Goff led the team to the 49ers' 24-yard line, but back-to-back incomplete passes ended the comeback attempt.

Detroit didn’t win the game. In fact, the defeat at the hands of San Francisco kicked off a string of eight straight losses (before a tie with the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 10). However, the comeback effort proved that the Lions would never stop fighting, which made Campbell proud.

4.) Waking up late in Minneapolis

For long stretches in Detroit’s Week 5 matchup with Minnesota, it seemed as though the offense hadn’t gotten on the team plane. The team’s first and last drives of the first half ended in field goals, but the Lions had nothing else to show after three quarters.

Defensively, Aaron Glenn’s unit kept the Lions in the game with a competitive effort. With 3:43 remaining in the game, the offense failed to convert on a fourth-and-15, and gave the ball to the Vikings deep in Lions territory.

A missed field goal gave Detroit life, and finally, the offense stepped up and took advantage. Goff led the team downfield, using a six-play, 39-yard drive to cut Minnesota’s lead to 16-9, via an Austin Seibert 40-yard field goal.

Campbell elected to have Seibert kick deep on the ensuing kickoff, occurring with 2:30 remaining. On the subsequent offensive possession for the Vikings, running back Alexander Mattison was stripped by Jalen Reeves-Maybin. He recovered the fumble, giving the Lions the ball at Minnesota’s 20-yard line with 1:56 remaining.

Three plays later, Swift punched it in from seven yards out. Rather than kick the extra point to tie the game, Campbell elected to roll the dice and play for the win. When Goff connected with KhaDarel Hodge, it appeared as though the Lions were going to have their first win.

Kirk Cousins had other ideas, however. He hit Adam Thielen twice and Dede Westbrook once, moving the Vikings' offense 46 yards in just three plays. Greg Joseph nailed a 54-yard field goal as time expired, putting a pin in the Lions’ victory hopes.

The Lions didn’t win, but once again, proved their grit with a late rally.

3.) Chaos in Los Angeles

Facing former Lions star Matthew Stafford, Detroit was seen as heavy underdogs. The Lions were winless, while the Los Angeles Rams were red hot, with just one loss at the time.

However, it was the Lions that came out hot. After D’Andre Swift took a screen pass 63 yards to the house on the third play of the game, Campbell once again rolled the dice, and set the tone for an unprecedented series of events.

First, Campbell called for an onside kick that his team would recover. Then, after that drive appeared to have stalled out, punter Jack Fox connected with Bobby Price for 17 yards to move the chains.

Detroit would capitalize on that drive, taking a 10-0 lead. Eventually, Stafford and the Rams would whittle away at the lead and take one of their own, a 17-16 advantage, that would hold until the second half.

The Lions once again went to the well of fake punts on their first drive of the third quarter. This time, backup safety C.J. Moore took a direct snap, and went 28 yards deep into Rams territory.

Detroit would take the lead on a Seibert field goal late in the third quarter, but L.A. would score 11 unanswered points to end the game with a 28-19 victory. The end result was disappointing, but the effort itself showed that the Lions and Campbell were willing to do whatever it takes to win a game.

2.) Oruwariye seals blowout of Arizona

The Lions had finally snapped their winless streak, but weren’t considered to be much of a threat when Arizona, one of the NFC’s top seeds, came to town in Week 15. The team was missing several contributors due to either injuries or COVID-19.

Despite the long odds, the Lions set out to prove their doubters wrong. It was a strong start, as the Lions took a 17-0 lead into halftime, thanks to two touchdown passes from Goff.

The Cardinals weren’t going to go away quietly, however, and they opened the third quarter with a field goal, cutting the lead to 17-3. After Lions running back Godwin Igwebuike fumbled, Arizona got the ball back on its own 44-yard line.

Yet, just as Kyler Murray and the Cardinals began to mount a comeback, Amani Oruwariye shut it right down. On the second play following the fumble, Oruwariye dove in front of Murray’s pass, picked it off and raced 50 yards deep into Cardinals territory.

Goff hit fullback Jason Cabinda for a 6-yard touchdown on the next play to increase the Lions’ lead to 24-3. They would never look back, eventually winning the game, 30-12. Following the game, Campbell said Oruwariye’s interception was the key play in sealing the win.

1.) St. Brown gives Detroit its first win

Heading into Week 13, the Lions remained winless. Minnesota came to town, looking to deal Detroit another defeat. Campbell and his team had an excellent start, taking a 20-6 lead into halftime, courtesy of touchdown passes from Goff to tight ends T.J. Hockenson and Brock Wright.

Minnesota quickly closed the gap, however, trimming the lead to 20-15, before a field goal from Riley Patterson extended Detroit’s lead to 23-15.

After Cousins hit K.J. Osborn for a touchdown, Minnesota failed on its ensuing two-point conversion. Detroit’s 23-21 lead would evaporate quickly, though, as Goff was picked off. On the ensuing possession, Cousins connected with Justin Jefferson, giving his team a 27-23 lead with 1:50 remaining.

Faced with a tough challenge, including going 75 yards with no timeouts at their disposal, Goff and the Lions’ offense got to work.

Goff spearheaded a successful drive, leading the offense down the field in 14 plays. The final play was an 11-yard strike to rookie receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, who caught the pass falling down in the end zone as time expired. This gave the Lions their first win of the season.

The Lions' sideline erupted in excitement, with Goff and Campbell sharing a hug amongst their teammates and coaches. The team was no longer winless, the crowning achievement in a mostly sour season.