Former Detroit Lions Passing Game Coordinator Departs Jets

Former Detroit Lions passing game coordinator Tanner Engstrand had a brief stint with the New York Jets as their offensive coordinator.

According to multiple reports, Engstrand and the Jets have made the decision to mutually part ways, after only one season in his role as leader of the offense.

The Jets made widespread changes to their coaching staff following the conclusion of the 2025 season, and reports have surfaced the team will add Frank Reich to the staff to call offensive plays.

Engstrand was asked how he felt his first season went with the Jets in early January.

"I think the first season as offensive coordinator, it had some really good ups and some downs. There's been some really good things and there's been some things we know we can learn upon," said Engstrand. "And so, for me, personally, there's definitely things that I look back on and I've reflected on over the last several weeks that maybe I would adjust and do a little bit differently going forward.

"II think it’s been really, really good. I think we've got our system in for the most part, there's always going to be more, but I think we have a good foundation of what we're trying to build as a team and as a culture in the building, and how we want to play, and what our brand is. And then we will continue to sharpen that and hone that in as we head into the offseason."

After a disappointing first season with the Jets, the team needed to make sweeping changes.

In Glenn's first season, the team finished with an abysmal 3-14 record. While Glenn will return in 2026, the coaching staff was overhauled.

"Well, as the head coach, I'm always thinking big picture, but I'm always in the now," said Glenn, "So, just like I just said in my opening statement, man, I'm looking forward to that, but it all starts with this game and how we go about this game. You asked me the question of what do I expect out of this team, it's to be highly competitive in this game. That's the brand of football that we want, to be physical, be tough, be highly competitive, play with grit. Even though I know what's to look forward to, man, this game is the only focus right now."

Engstrand, 43, served on the Lions coaching staff from 2020-2024.

