Aaron Glenn Firing Several Coaches Could Negatively Impact Lions

Former Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn has made the decision to overhaul his coaching staff, after just one season as head man of the New York Jets.

Earlier, Glenn dismissed defensive coordinator Steve Wilks.

This week, the former NFL defensive back fired linebackers coach Aaron Curry, defensive line coach Eric Washington, assistant defensive backs coach Dre Bly, defensive assistant Alonso Escalante, defensive assistant Roosevelt Williams, quarterbacks coach Charles London and pass game coordinator Scott Turner.

In his first season at the helm, the Jets went 3-14.

"I let the players down. I let the organization down, and that burns me, it really does. This was not expected, where we are this season, and I understand that," said Glenn. "But here's what I do know -- I know the reason why I came here, and I am not going to waver from my beliefs on what I think wins games in this league."

Glenn added, "I'm very confident in myself, I'm very confident in this organization, I'm very confident in our owner. I'm very confident in general manager Darren Mougey, and we're going to work our ass off to get this s--t exactly where it needs to be. I do know that. This season is on me."

The Jets struggled in the former Lions coordinator's inaugural season, as his first win in the position didn't come until Week 8 over the Cincinnati Bengals. New York invested in Justin Fields as the starting quarterback entering the season, but ultimately Fields didn't work out and Tyrod Taylor and Brady Cook also started games under center throughout the year.

Glenn poached multiple coaches that he had worked with previously in Detroit upon taking the job in New York. Bly had served as the team's cornerbacks coach in 2023, while offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand and offensive line coach Steve Heiden also were on Dan Campbell's staff in Detroit before departing with Glenn.

One potential option that could be in play is current Lions safeties coach Jim O'Neil, who interviewed for the Jets' defensive coordinator vacancy earlier this month. O'Neil joined the Lions' coaching staff two seasons ago, which marked the final year of Glenn's tenure as defensive coordinator.

Detroit has had to endure plenty of coaching attrition over the last two years, as last offseason both Aaron Glenn and former offensive coordinator Ben Johnson took head coaching jobs. Johnson also took multiple assistants with him to Chicago, including wide receivers Antwaan Randle El and quarterbacks coach J.T. Barrett.

More from Detroit Lions OnSI