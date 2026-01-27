Lions Fans Thrilled Mike Kafka Joined Coaching Staff

The Detroit Lions bolstered their coaching staff with the addition of former NFL quarterback Mike Kafka.

Kafka served as the Kansas City Chiefs quarterbacks coach and aided Patrick Mahomes early in his NFL career to become one of the league's top signal-callers.

After previously interviewing with the Lions for their vacant offensive coordinator position, the 38-year-old will now work with head coach Dan Campbell and Drew Petzing.

The team made the announcement this week that Petzing was officially hired as the next offensive coordinator. John Morton was only on the job for one season, before being fired following the conclusion of the 2025 NFL season.

It is likely Campbell relished the role of being the CEO of the coaching staff, opting to hire two new offensive minds, to add a fresh perspective to the room and to allow him to step back from play-calling.

Supporters took to social media to share their reactions online.

One supporter posted, "Kafka finally lands in a spot where he can really grow under Campbell. Detroit just keeps building a murderer’s row of offensive minds. Smart move by both sides."

Another added, "Smart move, Lions! Kafka's experience under Reid could supercharge that offense. #Onepride."

One of the primary concerns that has started to be expressed more often is what the Lions will do on the defensive side of the football.

The team struggled to execute against the run and gave up far too many explosive plays in the final month of the 2025 season.

Many are hoping Campbell adds a coach similar to Kafka, but on the defensive side of the football to aid Kelvin Sheppard, who just completed his first season as the Lions defensive coordinator.

As the fan explained, "The Lions will boost their offense with this hire. It's the defensive side of the ball that needs attention and what has held them back from being a true contender for the Super Bowl in recent years. What can they do to remedy this?"

Another expressed, "It would be nice to see defensive support. Lions offense is violently potent, the problem is we can’t stop a nosebleed and we’re slow on the D-line. We also don’t much of a secondary anymore due to injuries that will likely leak into this upcoming season."

Here is a sample of the reaction online to the addition of the former New York Giants interim head coach to Campbell's coaching staff.

