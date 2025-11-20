Lions Jared Goff Worried About Winning, Not Offensive Consistency
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff is more concerned about the overall outcome of games than worrying about offensive consistency.
Against the Philadelphia Eagles, the Lions only scored at total of nine points and again struggled with third-down efficiency and concerting on fourth-down.
For the 31-year-old, winning games is still the thing that matters most to him.
“No, I’m worried about winning games. I don’t care if we have 100 yards. If we win the game, that’s all that matters. The output of the offense, of course, yeah you’d love to score 40 every week and 500 yards like we did 10 days ago or two weeks ago, whenever that was," Goff said. "But yeah no, you have a bad game, you learn from it. The output is not nearly as important as just finding a way to get a W, and we didn’t do that last week.”
Against the Eagles, Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter were able to knock down a combined five passes.
Postgame, they expressed Goff's film was studied and they discovered a clear tendency they could exploit.
After a walkthrough practice on Wednesday, Goff was asked if he was concerned about other teams discovering his tendency.
“No, not at all. If it continues to happen, sure, yeah, you would certainly look at something," Goff expressed. "But right now, I consider that an outlier."
Dan Campbell expressed to local reporters, "you can tell they were just reading his eyes, pushed as far as they could push, and then once they couldn’t push any further, read his eyes and then match the hand. Something they worked on, and really, we have not had that problem here that I can think of since I’ve been here."
For the veteran signal-caller, he is now preparing to face a 2-9 Giants team that fired their head coach, but played a close game against the Green Bay Packers.
"I think we know very well how close all their games have been. I think that’s where it makes it easy. You just watch the tape," said Goff. "Unfortunately for them, they’ve lost in the last few minutes a handful of times this year and against good teams and teams with winning records right now. So, you look at that, you go, ‘If a play or two goes a different way, they’re sitting here with a different record.’ So, we’re very aware of that. We’re very aware of how great their players are and have to be on our p’s and q’s, for sure.”