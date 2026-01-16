Exploring 2025 NFL Season of Lions QB Jared Goff By the Numbers

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff was still able to lead the offense to a significant amount of success in 2025, despite a revamped offensive line that struggled with consistency.

In 2025, the veteran signal-caller threw for 4,564 yards and 34 touchdowns against eight interceptions. Goff completed the season with a 68 percent completion percentage.

He finished his 10th NFL season ranked second in touchdowns and second in total passing yards and second in passing yards per game (26.5.)

Under pressure, Goff's ability to thrive and execute was drastically altered.

As MLive shared, "Pro Football Focus ranked Goff 21st of 41 quarterbacks against pressure this season. His completion percentage dipped to 50.8% with heat coming, when compared to 75.9% when kept clean."

The struggles of the offensive line also made things increasingly difficult for the offense to execute on third- and fourth-down.

By mid-December, Goff had a career-best one percent interception rate, only averaging one interception every three games. Detroit's Christmas loss to the Vikings modified the numbers, as Goff recorded five total turnovers.

Undeniably, Goff had the least amount of pocket time to operate than he had had in his career (approximately two seconds).

The felt he personally weathered the storms of the season to the best of his abilities.

"Hopefully well," Goff said, when asked about the adversity he and the team faced this season. "There have been challenges, but it’s part of the job. It is. It’s – there are ups and downs through the season. We would’ve liked to get on a little bit of a stretch there at some point in the last eight games and be able to string a few together and get out of that adversity.

"We weren’t able to and it sucks and I wish there was a magic potion that would have fixed everything, but there isn’t. It’s about work and doing the right thing over and over and being on the same page and communication and execution, the whole thing," said Goff. "So, yeah. I don’t know. How have I weathered it? Hopefully well but I don’t know.”

Despite the team not making the playoffs, the coaching staff and Goff's offensive teammates remain steadfast that the former California Golden Bears quarterback is the right leader for this team at this time.

"We have a really good quarterback, we have the right coach," said GM Brad Holmes. "I do think that we’re very close. And hey, look, maybe that is some of the things that, maybe that’s one of the items that needs to be looked back on is thinking that you are so close. So then, now you start changing some things because you only need this piece and you only need that piece. ..."

More from Detroit Lions OnSI