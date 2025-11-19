Lions 'Always' Want to Get David Montgomery More Carries
The Detroit Lions would like to be able to rush the football more effectively, especially against opponents that are not as stout against the run.
Heading into the contest against the Philadelphia Eagles, it was expected Detroit's ground game could be utilized heavily, given Vic Vangio's unit had struggled early in the season against the run.
Dan Campbell indicated earlier this week Detroit's 3.5 yards per carry average in their Week 11 loss on the road was not enough.
When asked by Lions OnSI after the team's walkthrough practice how he felt about David Montgomery's usage the past couple of weeks, and especially why the veteran was not utilized more in short yardage situations, Campbell had a short, direct response.
"Well, I always like to get David more carries. Always."
But against the Eagles, Montgomery only secured six carries for 27 yards, while Jahmyr Gibbs rushed for 39 yards on 12 carries.
Detroit's fifth-year head coach has indicated it would take a collective effort to correct the woes of the offense.
Campbell still has confidence in the offensive line, but it is clear the unit must improve significantly over the course of the next two months.
“I believe in these guys, man. I do. I just think the more they play together and they mesh, and we just do things that we do well, and look, every game’s different. Every game’s different," Campbell expressed. "There’s a couple of things I wish yesterday maybe I did differently, and just the way that we go about attacking those guys. Just a little bit that I think maybe can help our guys, too.
"There’s a lot of things I think about that are always going around in my head, man. A number of different ways, ‘Well we can do this, we can do this, we can try this.’ So, I just go back to, man, I just believe in these guys," Campbell added. "I think that they’re good enough, they know how to play together, we’ve just got to be a little more consistent in areas. And it takes everybody, it really does."
Despite the loss, the Lions sit with a record of 6-4 and will play their next three games at Ford Field.
"We’re so close, but there again, we can be so potent. I mean, (Jameson Williams) Jamo right now has taken off. (Jahmyr) Gibbs has taken off. I’m not worried about the connection with (Amon-Ra St. Brown) Saint and (Jared) Goff, that thing’s coming," said Campbell. "I mean, it’s always there. It was just one of those days yesterday. And we just, we all elevate a little bit, including myself, we’re going to be just fine.”