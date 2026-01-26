What We Learned From Drew Petzing Film Review

The Detroit Lions have brought in a new offensive coordinator, and a look beneath the surface indicates that they could be going back to their roots offensively.

In Drew Petzing, the Lions have a coordinator who was able to have some success in Arizona when the group was fully healthy, but the production lacked in an injury-riddled 2025 campaign. There should be plenty of optimism about the potential fit between he and the Lions, as his scheme looks like one the Lions' offense should be able to gel nicely with beginning in 2026.

However, the concerns about the production are real as his unit was one of the worst statistically in 2025. If all goes well and his unique concepts fit with the Lions' personnel, though, this hire should be looked back upon favorably.

Here are five takeaways from a film review of Drew Petzing's time in Arizona.

Run game highs and lows

The Lions' success over the last three seasons has directly correlated with the performance of their run game more often than not. When the tandem of Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery were humming at a high level, so was the team. The same could not be said when the team was limited or one dimensional.

In Petzing, the Lions are hiring a coach that has led some successful run games during his three years as a coordinator. The 2025 season was a struggle on the ground, but the Cardinals lost James Conner, Trey Benson and Bam Knight due to injuries throughout the season.

When the team was healthy in previous seasons, Petzing was able to direct a run game that had a lot more success. In both the 2023 and 2024 seasons, the Cardinals had a top-10 run game. Conner fueled that effort with 1,000-yard seasons in both of those years.

With Gibbs and Montgomery, Petzing will likely be more inclined to utilize some of his more unique run game look. It's worth noting that the Cardinals were predominately a gap scheme run team while the Lions leaned more into the zone run game.

As a result, the Lions could have some new looks in the run game in 2025. Below is a run from the Cardinals' Week 5 loss to the Cardinals, where they pull a guard across the formation and open up a big run for Emari Demercado.

Personnel usage

The Cardinals were among the league's most frequent users of personnel packages with multiple tight ends. According to Sumer Sports, the Cardinals ranked eighth in plays run out of 12 personnel and third in plays run out of 13 personnel.

It can be inferred that the Lions will utilize plenty of these concepts when Petzing arrives, but this won't be completely new for Detroit. The Lions ranked second in plays out of 12 personnel, but 18th in plays out of 13 personnel.

Detroit mostly utilized an extra lineman when going in 13 personnel, but Dan Skipper retired and as a result the Lions will need a new swing tackle. The team could also add a third tight end this offseason that fits Petzing's scheme.

The Lions could have some new looks, including in the passing game as the Cardinals targeted their tight ends often throughout Petzing's tenure. Meanwhile, the Lions had a smaller target share for that group, which grew even smaller after LaPorta suffered a season-ending injury.

Similarities to Ben Johnson

The Lions hired an offensive coordinator in Petzing who has multiple ties their former star coordinator Ben Johnson. For starters, Petzing and Johnson share a close personal bond as they were on staff at Boston College together, and Petzing was a groomsman in Johnson's wedding.

On the field, the two coaches have a resemblance with how they operate. For starters, both at their best are able to build around a solid run game, and both worked with improvisational quarterbacks in Kyler Murray and Caleb Williams. Johnson, however, was able to design a perfect scheme for Detroit's Jared Goff during his tenure, and it can be inferred that Petzing's scheme in Motown will share a lot of similarities.

One other main area where Johnson and Petzing are similar is their usage of play-action passes. This type of passing concept is one that Goff has had plenty of success with over his time in Detroit, and Johnson and Petzing ranked second and fourth, respectively, in usage of play-action passes in 2025.

With backup JaCoby Brissett starting 12 games, the Cardinals utilized him in play-action concepts on 148 dropbacks, on which he completed 62.8 percent of his passes for five touchdowns and two interceptions.

McBride's success and what it means for LaPorta

It's been well documented that one of the primary initiators of offensive success for Arizona during Petzing's tenure was tight end Trey McBride. A Pro Bowl selection each of the last two seasons, McBride never had less than 800 yards in a season during Petzing's three-year tenure.

Whether or not LaPorta is true upgrade over McBride remains to be seen, as McBride has been one of the most productive tight ends in the league. However, LaPorta has been plenty productive in his own right when healthy and could take his abilities to new heights under Petzing's command.

It's worth noting that 72.6 percent of McBride's targets came within nine or less yards of the line of scrimmage, which is slightly less than the 77.8 percent of time that LaPorta was targeted in that same range. McBride had 10 targets of 20 yards or more downfield, while LaPorta had just one.

In addition to the receiving depth and usage, LaPorta will also be utilized plenty as a run-blocker. By Pro Football Focus' grading system, he's viewed as a better blocker than McBride in the run game, and Petzing will likely give him the opportunity to shine in this aspect.

On this play, the Cardinals pull McBride, who's lined up in a tight slot alignment, along with a guard to free up a running lane for a big gain from running back Michael Carter II.

Passing concepts fit Lions' personnel

The Lions have one of the most explosive receiving duos in the league in Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams, and LaPorta and 2025 third-round pick Isaac TeSlaa are nice complementary pieces to help round out the attack.

There's plenty to like about the way the Cardinals have designed some of their passing concepts throughout Petzing's tenure, as it's easy to envision how the Lions could align their personnel in his scheme.

Arizona utilized a lot of flood concepts througout last season, using a deep clearout route to open up underneath timing routes that resemble some of Detroit's concepts under Ben Johnson. With Williams on the outside, they have their speedy wideout to draw the defense deep and reliable pass-catchers underneath.

Additionally, the Cardinals targeted their running backs plenty out of Petzing's scheme, as James Conner had 47 catches in his last full season in 2024. This could mean even more action for Jahmyr Gibbs out of the backfield.

With the threat of LaPorta and Gibbs underneath, the Lions would then be able to challenge defenses vertically. Here's an example of the Cardinals doing exactly that late in the year against the Rams, when McBride's intermediate route holds the safety and frees up Michael Wilson 1-on-1 on the outside for a long touchdown.

More from Lions OnSI: