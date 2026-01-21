These Three Lions Players Will Dominate Working With Drew Petzing

The Detroit Lions have the opportunity to get back to their roots with Drew Petzing running the offense.

After reviewing how the Vikings and Cardinals have operated over the years, there are key strategical tendencies and strategies that highlight how the 38-year-old utilizes key offensive weapons.

Here are three players expected to thrive while working with Detroit's new offensive coordinator.

Jahmyr Gibbs

Detroit's former first-round pick is set to become one of the top weapons in the National Football League.

While Jahmyr Gibbs can record an explosive play any time his number is called, it will be fascinating to see how Petzing utilizes the speedy running back in the passing game.

A review of film highlights Petzing showing the ability to get running backs out in the flats in a multiple of unique methods, including initially through the A-gap.

Running backs, including Dalvin Cook with the Vikings and James Connor with the Cardinals had career seasons with Petzing on staff.

In his first two seasons in Arizona, the Cardinals rushing attack produced 2,365 yards in 2023 and then 2,451 yards in 2024. An average of 5.29 yards per carry in 2024 was a Cardinals franchise record.

It is becoming quite evident, the Lions want to deploy an effective run game out of heavier sets, which will open up the opportunities for Jared Goff to operate and to implement play-action calls at the rate the Lions are used to.

Amon-Ra St. Brown

For a duration of his tenure in Minnesota, Petzing served as the team's wide receivers coach.

In 2019, Stephon Diggs had a career season, recording 1,130 receiving yards and averaging 75.3 yards per game.

It is expected that St. Brown will continue to be the featured offensive target in Petzing's offense. The challenge inherently is going to be how to also feature Jameson Williams and Isaac Teslaa.

There are only so many offensive plays a team can run each game. But, if the team is able to run the football and move the chains effectively, Detroit's receivers should thrive.

Sam Laporta

During his three-year tenure in Arizona, Petzing utilized 11-personnel 53.7 percent of the time, 12-personnel 25.9 percent of the time and 13-personnel on 12.5 percent of play calls.

Ahead of the Steelers game, head coach Dan Campbell was asked about some team's going back to utilizing three tight end sets more, including the AFC North squad.

“I think you’ve always got your own philosophy, what you believe in. You can never go too far away from that. But I think we’ll just go with a spread offense next year. That’s what we’re going to do. We’re going four wides, have our quarterback and we’re good," Campbell joked. "You’re asking me that today, so. No, you keep up with all of that stuff.

"I’m always going to be – there are things I believe in and principles but there’s always different ways to dress it up a little bit. So, I think you always have to evolve and find a better way to do it, and try to keep defenses on their heels a little bit.”

As reported by multiple outlets, Cardinals tight end Trey McBride emerged as one of the league's premiere tight ends the last couple of seasons.

In 2024, McBride secured 111 passes for 1,146 yards.

