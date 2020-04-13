The New England Patriots are reportedly highly interested in Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert.

According to a rival general manager of the Patriots that spoke to Peter King of NBC Sports, "They love Justin Herbert, but enough to trade up for him? Pats do have 12 picks -- second-most in the draft -- for ammo, but only one of those comes in the top 85. If they want Herbert, they’d likely have to be willing to part with the 2021 first-rounder in a trove of picks."

It's no secret that Detroit general manager Bob Quinn & Co. are fond of making deals with the Patriots organization.

To secure the No. 3 overall pick in next week's draft, New England would have to package multiple picks, including its first-round selection at No. 23 overall.

SI PatriotMaven explains how this scenario could take place if the Patriots decide to make a serious offer.

As Devon Clemonts writes,

"Though it would be very uncharacteristic of Belichick to make a blockbuster move like that, what we do know is that he has the draft capital and some moveable pieces on his roster that could potentially get him a top 5 pick this year. So, if Belichick isn't sold on Jarrett Stidham and wants to find the first franchise QB of the post-Tom Brady era in Foxboro, he has the assets to pull off a trade of that caliber this year to acquire a player that is rumored to be loved by the Patriots organization."

If the Patriots made an offer of two future first-round picks, should the Lions make the trade?

Vote and comment below.

