The Detroit Lions are looking to improve the overall running game ahead of the 2022 NFL season.

Backed by one of the emerging and most talented offensive lines in the National Football League, the Detroit Lions' offense is hoping to take significant strides forward rushing the football.

Running back D'Andre Swift has been challenged by the coaching staff to try and play through more ailments.

If healthy and available, Swift looks to be the running back on the roster who could potentially eclipse 1,000-yards on the ground.

In 2021, the speedy running back rushed on 151 occasions for 617 yards and five touchdowns.

Unfortunately, the third-year back missed four games dealing with injuries .

Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson expressed the team is still committed to running the football, even when the offense enters the red zone.

One change the offense will make to try and keep defenses on their heels is changing up the tempo coming in and out of the huddle.

“I think the word tempo has a few different meanings. I don’t think it necessarily means as you’re implying a little bit. We’re not going to go fast," offensive coordinator Ben Johnson told reporters. "We’re not trying to get 100 plays in a game, that’s not our intent. But we are looking to stress the defense in as many ways as possible. At times we may go fast, and at other times we may let off the pedal a little bit and make sure we’re in the right play. The best way we can do that, get in the right play, is having shorter words, more concise language, and I think that’s really -- when you talk to the guys and there are changes to what we’re doing, it’s more so the verbiage at the end of the day. Once they get that down, we’ll be able to play fast, and we’ll be able to execute at a high level.”

Detroit will also be counting on Jamaal Williams, Craig Reynolds and Jermar Jefferson taking strides forward to complement each other and produce at a higher level.

Will the Lions have a running back rush for over 1,000 yards in 2022?

