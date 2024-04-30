Statistical Superlatives For All 11 Packers Draft Picks
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers selected 11 players in the 2024 NFL Draft. Their hope is they can build upon their high-level success in college.
Here are some noteworthy numbers on every draft pick.
Round 1: No. 25: Jordan Morgan, OT, Arizona
According to Pro Football Focus, Morgan “was one of four FBS left tackles with 1,000-plus offensive snaps played, an 80.0-plus PFF pass-blocking grade and an 80.0-plus PFF run-blocking grade” over the last two seasons. Coming off a torn ACL, he allowed two sacks and 13 total pressures in 477 pass-protecting snaps in 2023. Of 123 FBS-level draft-eligible tackles with 150 pass-protecting snaps, Morgan tied for 13th in PFF’s pass-blocking efficiency, which combines sacks, hits and hurries per passing play.
Round 2: No. 45: Edgerrin Cooper, LB, Texas A&M
PFF has a stat called “stops” that matches the Packers’ win/loss grading. For instance, a tackle that holds a first-and-10 play to 3 yards or less is a stop or a win. It essentially measures impact tackles. Among Power 5 linebackers in this draft class, Cooper finished second with 56 stops (Payton Wilson had 67) and sixth among all linebackers (regardless of draft class) with 27 quarterback pressures.
Round 2: No. 58: Javon Bullard, S, Georgia
Among safeties at the Combine, Bullard’s 4.47 in the 40-yard dash was the sixth-fastest. During the 20 drafts conducted by Ted Thompson and Brian Gutekunst, only Darnell Savage (4.36) and Josh Jones (4.41) were faster among drafted safeties. That speed turned into a forced-incompletion rate of 26.9 percent that ranked No. 1 in the safety class, according to PFF.
Round 3: No. 88: MarShawn Lloyd, RB, USC
Among all running backs in the draft class with at least 100 rushing attempts, Lloyd ranked second with 7.1 yards per carry. According to Sports Info Solutions, he ranked No. 1 in the class with 24 broken tackles per 100 touches and 18 forced missed tackles per 100 touches. In other words, he was elite at running through tackles or avoiding them outright. However, he fumbled eight times in three seasons.
Round 3: No. 91: Ty’Ron Hopper, LB, Missouri
Regardless of draft status, 181 linebackers played at least 550 defensive snaps in 2023. According to PFF, Hopper ranked 174th in missed-tackle percentage with his 17 misses equating to a missed-tackle rate of 22.7 percent. On the other hand, in 2022, he ranked fifth among all linebackers with 32 pressures.
Round 4: No. 111: Evan Williams, S, Oregon
At the Combine, only two safeties were slower than Williams (4.60). However, he was second in the vertical (40.5 inches). Most of the top safeties skipped the 20-yard shuttle. The fastest of those who did it? Bullard and Williams. By PFF’s grading, Williams and Texas Tech’s Dadrion Taylor-Demerson were the only safeties in the draft with a grade of at least 72 in all four phases (run, coverage, tackling, blitzing).
Round 5: No. 163: Jacob Monk, C, Duke
Splitting time between center and right guard the last two years, Monk allowed only one sack, according to PFF. According to Sports Info Solutions, runs directly behind him averaged 2.9 yards before contact – second-best in the center class.
Round 5: No. 169: Kitan Oladapo, S, Oregon State
By PFF’s grading, Oladapo was the No. 1 safety in the draft class against the run. With two interceptions, 10 passes defensed and one forced fumble, Oladapo ranked seventh in the safety class in hand-on-ball percentage, according to Sports Info Solutions; Bullard was second.
Round 6: No. 202: Travis Glover, OT, Georgia State
Glover, who played almost 4,200 snaps in five seasons, allowed four sacks in 2023, according to PFF. In his one marquee game, he allowed one sack (but only one pressure) against LSU late in the season.
Round 7: No. 245: Michael Pratt, QB, Tulane
The best quarterbacks make plays when things break down. In 2023, Pratt threw seven touchdown passes vs. one interception when pressured. Of quarterbacks in the draft class, that plus-six trailed only Oregon’s Bo Nix, a first-round pick by the Broncos. He might have been even better had seven of his under-pressure throws not been dropped.
Round 7: No. 255: Kalen King, CB, Penn State
King went from potential first-round pick to barely drafted after a difficult final season in which his pass-breakups count went from 21 to 2. However, he didn’t allow a single completion in his final three games, according to PFF, and didn’t yield a touchdown all season.
