Grading All 11 Selections From the Packers’ 2024 NFL Draft Class
GREEN BAY, Wis. – NFL Draft grades are like eating a candy bar. It’s delicious but, once the sugar high wears off, you’re left with messy fingers, elevated blood sugar and regret.
But chocolate is good. And so are these Green Bay Packers report cards for the 2024 NFL Draft.
Seventh Round – CB Kalen King: B
Finally, a cornerback. What seemed like one of the Packers’ three or four biggest needs became the 11th and final pick of the draft. GM Brian Gutekunst said the board just didn’t work out to get a corner, so perhaps he wasn’t enthralled with Kool-Aid McKinstry and Cooper DeJean at the start of the draft.
At this point, the Packers will be hoping and praying that Eric Stokes can stay healthy and return to his rookie-year form and Carrington Valentine takes a big second-year jump. Otherwise, Jeff Hafley’s first year as coordinator might be a disaster.
As for King, he went from All-American in 2022 to almost undrafted in 2023, when his play fell off a cliff. His 40-yard time of 4.60 seconds wasn’t especially encouraging. But, at Pick 255, that’s how it goes. You might as well bet on the player who seemed like a potential first-round pick 12 months ago. The emotions of it all seemed to bring him to the verge of tears during his Zoom call. He will be motivated.
Seventh Round – QB Michael Pratt: A
Give Gutekunst an A for honesty. And for the pick. He said at the Scouting Combine he wanted to make a habit of drafting quarterbacks, and he did just that with Pratt. Pratt’s got experience (44 starts), production (9,603 passing yards, 90 touchdowns), athleticism (1,145 rushing yards, 28 touchdowns) and decision-making (26 interceptions, including a total of 10 his final two seasons).
Once upon a time, Ron Wolf drafted quarterbacks in six of seven years even with Brett Favre running the show. A few of those were spun into valuable trade assets. Pratt’s a high-upside, no-downside pick.
Sixth Round – OT Travis Glover: C-minus
After losing three veterans to start the offseason, you knew the Packers were going to take three linemen. Glover was No. 3. At 6-foot-6 and 317 pounds with 34 3/4-inch arms, he’s got the size. With a 5.27 in the 40 and a 4.84 in the shuttle, he doesn’t have the athleticism.
UCF’s Tylan Grable, who was drafted two picks later, played better competition, was better in pass protection and is a significantly better athlete. Either way, it’s a bit of a shot-in-the-dark pick, so no reason to go crazy nitpicking one over the other.
Fifth Round – S Kitan Oladapo: A-minus
Did the Packers really need a third safety? Probably not, but this was a case of the value simply being too good. He was all-conference each of his final three seasons, with three interceptions, 26 passes defensed and 13 tackles for losses during that span.
As Gutekunst has done a few times over the years, he picked the same position in the fourth and fifth rounds. Between Oladapo and the fourth-rounder, Evan Williams, maybe one of them will emerge as a legit, starting-caliber player.
Fifth Round – G/C Jacob Monk: B
Gutekunst gave up a sixth-rounder to move up six spots for Monk. It’s easy to see why. Monk started 58 games in five seasons, including split playing time at right guard in 2022 and again in 2023. He was all-conference his final three seasons and a two-year team captain. Coach Matt LaFleur said Monk was an “alpha” in the program.
His off-the-ball quickness and overall athleticism will give him a chance to at least be the valuable No. 2 center this year and potentially put him in position to start in 2025. He will need to get better in pass protection to make it happen.
Fourth Round – Oregon S Evan Williams: B
The Packers traded a sixth-round pick to move up 15 spots. It was a small price to pay to select Williams, a 45-game starter. Williams made plays in the secondary at Fresno State and in the backfield at Oregon. Gutekunst liked the potential versatility.
“He’s played more safety but, especially at the Senior Bowl, you watched him and change directions and do those kind of things,” Gutekunst said. “He was a very efficient mover in short space, which is what you’d like your nickel to be.”
The Packers chose Williams over Mississippi State cornerback Decamerion Richardson, a 26-game starter who measured 6-foot-2 1/4 and ran his 40 in 4.34 seconds, Iowa State cornerback T.J. Tampa, who ran only 4.58 in the 40 but broke up 19 passes the last two years, as well as Wisconsin center Tanor Bortolini and South Dakota State guard Mason McCormick.
Day 1 and 2 Grades
Below are the grades from the first three rounds. Here is the full story from Thursday and Friday.
Third Round – LB Ty’Ron Hopper: C-minus
Third Round – RB MarShawn Lloyd: B-plus
Second Round – Javon Bullard: B-plus
Second Round – LB Edgerrin Cooper: A-minus
First Round – OL Jordan Morgan: C
After picking Morgan, Gutekunst said: “If you can protect your quarterback, particularly one like we have, you have a chance to win the football game.”
