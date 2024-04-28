Wide Range of NFL Draft Grades for Packers In National Report Cards
GREEN BAY, Wis. – In final 2024 NFL Draft report cards, the national pundits largely liked the Green Bay Packers’ 11-man draft class.
In this review of 13 report cards, the Packers received some version of a B in 12. However, there was a strong deviation. In one set of draft grades, the Packers ranked 10th. In two others, they were next-to-last.
Click on the links for the full breakdowns.
Sports Illustrated: B-plus
Matt Verderame handed out 10 A’s, so the Packers ranked above-average.
His team breakdown included his upbeat thoughts on first-round pick Jordan Morgan.
“Morgan was beloved by a few teams with coaches from the Kyle Shanahan tree thanks to his movement ability, which should really shine in the Packers’ outside zone system. With some proper coaching—and Green Bay has an excellent offensive line staff—Morgan could end up being one of the best tackles in this draft class.”
Pro Football Focus: B-plus
The B-plus sounds good until you realize PFF handed out 13 A’s.
There are breakdowns of all picks to dig into. The last was seventh-round cornerback Kalen King: “King was once pegged as a potential first-round selection in the 2024 NFL Draft. He struggled in 2023, earning a 60.3 PFF grade that ranked 308th among FBS cornerbacks. However, he recorded an 89.0 PFF grade in 2022, good for sixth at his position. He’s shown he’s fully capable in pass coverage and is a solid value pick here for Green Bay.”
CBS Sports: B-plus
Chris Trapasso called general manager Brian Gutekunst his “spirit animal.” Trapasso liked the last five picks – Jacob Monk and Kitan Oladapo got As – to lift the overall grade. Nine teams received an A, so the Packers were tied for 10th-best.
“Morgan was picked a tick early, while Cooper needs to improve in coverage but has freaky athleticism ranging to the football. Lloyd is the perfect add to Matt LaFleur's zone-blocking scheme because he's thick with elite burst and wiggle. (Evan) Williams is one of the most active safeties in the class, and Oladapo is a true specimen at the same position. Matchup with tight end type.”
USA Today: B-plus
Nate Davis ranked the Packers’ draft class 10th overall. He called the roster “increasingly bulletproof.”
“First-round OT Jordan Morgan (Arizona), second-round LB Edgerrin Cooper (Texas A&M), second-round S Javon Bullard (Georgia) and third-round RB MarShawn Lloyd (USC) should all be cheaper, more effective upgrades for David Bakhtiari, De’Vondre Campbell, Darnell Savage and AJ Dillon.”
Washington Post: B-plus
Mark Maske liked how the Packers added to their talented young roster.
“They landed a pair of potential defensive contributors in Round 2 in linebacker Edgerrin Cooper and safety Javon Bullard. And they chose a third-round running back, MarShawn Lloyd, who could split carries with free agent newcomer Josh Jacobs after they released Aaron Jones. Adding Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt in the final round also was justified. Another team with a bigger need at QB probably should have done that sooner.”
ESPN: B
Mel Kiper liked the top of the draft. With four A’s and five B-plus grades, the Packers were in a tie for 10th.
“If only every prediction in my mock drafts was as easy as Green Bay's this year. For months I've said the Packers needed to plug their void at left tackle in Round 1. …Jordan Morgan (25) was a stalwart on the blind side for Arizona who rarely missed an assignment. He blew up edge defenders in the run game and made them look silly in pass sets. He'll be a plug-and-play starter.”
Cooper and Bullard were the top players at their positions in Kiper’s rankings.
“I was all-in on the Packers after their first three picks, but the rest of this haul leaves me underwhelmed, especially on Day 3. Cooper and Bullard save it from a C+.”
NFL.com: B
Chad Reuter gave the Packers a B on Thursday, a B on Friday and a B-minus on Saturday.
“Monk and Glover should provide depth on the offensive line, while Williams’ reliable tackling should make him a good special teams player. Trading a pick to move up for a second safety didn’t seem like the best value, though -- especially when you consider Green Bay took another safety just one round later.”
He did like the last picks, Pratt and King.
Fox Sports: B
The Packers “stock(ed) up” on safeties for new defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley, Carmen Vitali said.
“They got Xavier McKinney in a splash free agency signing but still drafted three more players at the position. Javon Bullard out of Georgia at No. 58 overall is excellent value. The other big splash was USC running back MarShawn Lloyd, who will go up against his college quarterback twice a year now. Throw in a couple of additional offensive linemen for depth/competition and you have a perfectly solid Green Bay draft.”
Bleacher Report: B
While there are some questions about Morgan, the second-round picks were hits and Lloyd will bring an “explosive” element to the backfield.
“Gutekunst did a fine job of finding value on Day 3, especially with the selection of Oregon State safety Kitan Oladapo. He was the 35th-ranked overall prospect on the B/R board. Michael Pratt is an interesting developmental quarterback who will provide some insurance behind Jordan Love. After watching numerous starting QBs go down in 2023, it was a sensible flier.
“Did Gutekunst get the most value with each of his selections? Probably not, but he did manage to address most of Green Bay's most notable needs.”
Yahoo: B
Charles McDonald said the Packers came out of the draft looking “pretty good.”
His favorite pick was Morgan. “He needs to add some strength for the NFL, but he’s a classic, pure pass-blocking left tackle that will always have a place in the league.” His least favorite was Cooper. In an interesting breakdown, his critique had nothing to do with Cooper or the pick itself. “His speed will give him a chance to be a playmaker from the jump.”
Associated Press: B
Rob Maadi said “OT Jordan Morgan (25) fills a need though they may have passed up more talented linemen,” but the Packers had an “outstanding Day 2.”
Pro Football Network: B-minus
While B-minus seems solid, only the Falcons received a worse grade.
“With a strong, ascending roster, the Packers had a larger margin for error in the 2024 NFL Draft,” Cam Mellor wrote. “But that doesn’t change the fact that a few of their picks were reaches on the value board or somewhat redundant with the personnel they’d already acquired.” Some “buy-low steals” late in the draft helped.
For extensive individual grades, Bullard and Pratt received A’s and King was an A-minus. Glover got a B-plus.
“The Packers managed to turn seventh-round pick Rasheed Walker into a quality NFL starter at left tackle,” Ian Cummings wrote. “They’ve proven their mettle with drafting and developing, so seeing them take a traits-rich tackle like Travis Glover is notable. Glover has all of the measurements at 6’6”, 317 pounds, with near-35” arms, and as a late call-up at the Senior Bowl, he put his impressive take-on strength, competitive edge, and finisher mentality on display.”
The Ringer: C
Finally, some deviation. Only one team had a worse draft than the Packers, according to Danny Kelly.
The Packers “hit for contact” but there might not have been any home runs. “The team grabbed a versatile lineman in Jordan Morgan in the first round, giving the team flexibility at both tackle and guard. They nabbed an explosive, rangy linebacker in Edgerrin Cooper in the second round and then picked a versatile safety/nickelback in Javon Bullard in the third ... I’m a fan of USC running back MarShawn Lloyd, who will play behind Josh Jacobs but could compete for snaps with A.J. Dillon in year one.”
