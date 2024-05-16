Here’s Official Green Bay Packers Schedule for 2024
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers will start the 2024 NFL season in novel fashion and end it in a familiar way.
The NFL unveiled the schedule for the upcoming season on Wednesday night. As was revealed last month, the Packers will kick off the season against the Philadelphia Eagles in Brazil. That’s the novel part.
Now, the familiar ending: The Packers will end the season just like last season, with a Week 17 game at the Minnesota Vikings and a Week 18 home game against the Chicago Bears.
“We’re excited. We're excited to have a plan for the season,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said as part of the team’s official schedule release. “The schedule's the schedule. Our mindset is we gotta be our best regardless of when we play, where we play, but we are excited to be able to map out our plan.”
Here’s the 18-week slate, which includes nine games at Lambeau Field, seven true road games and a Week 10 bye.
Week 1: vs. Philadelphia Eagles in Brazil – 7:15 p.m., Friday, Sept. 6. (Peacock)
Week 2: vs. Indianapolis Colts – noon Sunday, Sept. 15. (Fox)
Week 3: at Tennessee Titans – noon Sunday, Sept. 22 (Fox)
Week 4: vs. Minnesota Vikings – noon Sunday, Sept. 29 (CBS)
Week 5: at Los Angeles Rams – 3:25 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6 (CBS)
Week 6: vs. Arizona Cardinals – noon Sunday, Oct. 13 (Fox)
Week 7: vs. Houston Texans – noon Sunday, Oct. 20 (CBS)
Week 8: at Jacksonville Jaguars – noon Sunday, Oct. 27 (Fox)
Week 9: vs. Detroit Lions – 3:25 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3 (Fox)
Week 10: Bye
Week 11: at Chicago Bears – noon Sunday, Nov. 17 (Fox)
Week 12: vs. San Francisco 49ers – 3:25 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24 (Fox)
Week 13: vs. Miami Dolphins – 7:20 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 28; Thanksgiving (NBC)
Week 14: at Detroit Lions – 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5 (Prime)
Week 15: at Seattle Seahawks – 7:20 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15 (NBC)
Week 16: vs. New Orleans Saints – 7:15 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23 (ESPN)
Week 17: at Minnesota Vikings – noon Sunday, Dec. 29. (Fox)
Week 18: vs. Chicago Bears – Saturday or Sunday, Jan. 4 or 5 (TBA due to flexible scheduling).
- Don’t forget, the dates and times are subject to change.
- The Packers will return from Brazil to host the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2. The Colts haven’t trekked to Wisconsin for a September game since the Lombardi era.
- Rise and shine: After the Brazil game, the Packers will play three consecutive noon games. In fact, their first four home games will start at noon.
“Yeah, our guys better wake up with their piss hot, like I've said before,” LaFleur said. “They gotta get ready to go. I do think the preseason, we'll have an early kick game (against Baltimore on Aug. 24) to get those guys acclimated with that rhythm.”
- There are no three-game homestands or road trips. The Packers will play back-to-back home games twice and back-to-back road games only once.
- The Packers will play what might be an unprecedented four consecutive primetime games: the Miami Dolphins (Thanksgiving) and Detroit Lions on Thursday nights, the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday night and the New Orleans Saints on Monday night.
“That will definitely be a tough four-game stretch," LaFleur said. "Going into the season, those are four teams that I think project to be very tough football teams. But it is nice to have two of those, at least, at home with San Francisco and then following it up with Miami on Thanksgiving, which is great to have a Thanksgiving night game in Lambeau.”
- Speaking of primetime games, colossal NFC home games against the Lions in Week 9 and the 49ers in Week 12 will not be played under the lights. Rather, they are set for 3:25 p.m. kicks.
- Five of the six division games will be played during the second half of the season.
- The game against Miami will mark just the third Thanksgiving home game in franchise history.
- The three NFC North home matchups are Gold Package games.
- The Packers will travel the 10th-most air miles; the trip to Brazil makes up a big chunk of that, obviously, though they do have West Coast games at the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks.
- The toughest stretch? That’s obvious.
- The easiest stretch? Week 2 against the Colts, who have an inexperienced second-year quarterback (Anthony Richardson), Week 3 at the Tennessee Titans, who have an inexperienced second-year quarterback (Will Levis) and Week 4 against the Minnesota Vikings, who might be starting a rookie quarterback (J.J. McCarthy).
