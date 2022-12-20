Packers beat Rams, keep playoff hopes alive

The Green Bay Packers beat the Los Angeles Rams 24-12 on Monday night. Here's the story and the latest from the NFC playoff race.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – On a cold night at Lambeau Field, the Green Bay Packers’ playoff hopes got just a bit warmer.

The Packers beat the Los Angeles Rams 24-12 on Monday night as AJ Dillon provided the fire with two bludgeoning touchdown runs and the defense provided the ice by shutting down the Rams’ undermanned offense.

With a second consecutive win, Green Bay improved to 6-8. With three games remaining, it’s one-and-a-half games behind the Washington Commanders (7-6-1) for the final playoff spot in the NFC. The Packers finish the season at Miami (8-6) on Christmas, at home against Minnesota (11-3) on New Year’s and at home against Detroit (7-7). Washington closes at San Francisco (10-4) and home against Cleveland (6-8) and Dallas (10-4).

According to ESPN’s analytics, the Packers have a 12.2 percent chance to reach the playoffs.

The Packers extended their lead to 17-6 midway through the third quarter when Dillon bullied through the line for a 1-yard touchdown. After the defense forced a three-and-out punt, Green Bay took advantage of a short field and tacked on another touchdown on Aaron Jones’ 7-yard touchdown catch. Red-hot rookie Christian Watson had a quiet night but had a bullying block to spring Jones to the goal line. Just like that, it was 24-6.

The Rams pulled within 12 on Baker Mayfield’s 8-yard bullet to Tyler Higbee on third-and-goal. Green Bay’s defense slammed the door. Kenny Clark’s pressure set up Rasul Douglas’ interception on one drive and, after Jones’ fumbled the ball away, Preston Smith had a sack to kill the Rams’ next possession. The Packers ran out the final 8 minutes and 51 seconds, taking a knee on first-and-goal at the 1.

Aside from one interception, Rodgers was sharp and seemingly impervious to the weather. He was 22-of-30 passing for 229 yards and the touchdown to Jones. Jones ran for 90 and added 36 more yards through the air. In his return following a four-game absence, Romeo Doubs caught 5-of-5 targets for 55 yards, including a 23-yarder on the clock-draining final drive.

The Packers had edges of 345-156 in total yards, 27-13 in first downs and about 15 minutes in time of possession.

The Packers led 10-6 at halftime, largely controlling the action but failing to take full advantage of a 165-95 edge in yardage. The first drive died in the red zone – no surprise – and they had to settle for a 34-yard field goal. The second drive ended in Rodgers’ 10th interception – his first double-digits season since the Super Bowl season of 2010.

With about 4 1/2 minutes left in the second half, Dillon plowed through the Rams for an 8-yard touchdown, a play set up by Dillon’s fourth-and-3 conversion. Smith, Kingsley Enagbare and Quay Walker had sacks as the Packers limited the Rams to a pair of field goals.

Game Ball

Kenny Clark, a two-time Pro Bowler, has had better years. He’s been invisible for large stretches of the season. But December Kenny is the best Kenny. On the second play of the game, he dropped Cam Akers for a loss of 2. While he had only two tackles, that was the start of a big night. His late pressure resulted in a fourth-quarter interception by Rasul Douglas. After the Packers gave the ball right back to the Rams a couple plays later, Clark had a powerful rush on third-and-16 that forced a hold and a punt.

Questionable Call

What was Rasul Douglas doing on his interception, when he lateraled the ball to Adrian Amos as he was being taken to the turf? No harm, no foul, but a mistake like that could be a killer against a better opponent.

Key Moment

With the Packers up 24-12, Aaron Jones fumbled away what might have been the clinching possession. Moments later, the Rams gained 40 when Adrian Amos was flagged for pass interference. But the defense stiffened. Preston Smith had a sack on first down and Kenny Clark pressured Baker Mayfield on third down to force a punt. The Packers put the game away on the ensuing possession. Romeo Doubs, who had a strong return to the lineup, had a 23-yard catch on the drive.

Key Stat

With quarterback Matthew Stafford and receivers Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson on injured reserve, the Rams’ offense is terrible. The Packers needed to take care of business and they did, holding the Rams to 156 yards and a feeble 3.6 yards per play. Baker Mayfield, the Rams’ hero last week, was 12-of-21 for 111 yards. Throwing five sacks into the equation, the Rams had 84 net passing yards.

Next Week

Get the gifts unwrapped and watch the Packers on Christmas. Green Bay will play at the Miami Dolphins at noon Sunday. The Dolphins are 8-6 and have lost three in a row following a five-game winning streak. But Miami will have a two-day rest advantage after losing at Buffalo on Saturday night. Plus, it’s 6-1 at home. The Christmas forecast: cloudy and 59, an early victory for Green Bay.

Here’s a look at the updated playoff standings.

No. 5: Dallas (10-4)

No. 6: N.Y. Giants (8-5-1)

No. 7: Washington (7-6-1)

- - -

No. 8: Seattle (7-7)

No. 9: Detroit (7-7)

No. 10: Green Bay (6-8)

