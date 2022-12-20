Live Updates: Packers vs. Rams

The Green Bay Packers (5-8) will try to keep their playoff hopes alive when they host the Los Angeles Rams (4-9) on “Monday Night Football.” Follow along for updates.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers (5-8) are hosting the Los Angeles Rams (4-9) on Monday Night Football at Lambeau Field. Follow along all night for updates as the Packers try to stay in the playoff race.

First Quarter

Packers 3, Rams 0 (28 seconds remaining)

The Packers wasted a chance to extend their lead. Starting with great field position, the Packers had a first down at the Rams’ 44. Coach Matt LaFleur dialed up a shot play. Allen Lazard was wide open along the left sideline but the ball sailed over his head and was intercepted by Taylor Rapp. Lazard quit running on the play, perhaps sensing Rapp’s presence deep and expecting the ball to be thrown in the hole. Either way, it was Rodgers’ first 10-interception season since 2010.

Packers 3, Rams 0 (2:36 remaining)

The Packers got a three-and-out stop. On first down, Kingsley Enagbare picked up a coverage sack. On third down, Enagbare was all over a screen to Tyler Higbee and has a chance for an interception. After a 31-yard punt, the Packers will start at their 44.

Packers 3, Rams 0 (4:25 remaining)

Mason Crosby booted a 34-yard field goal to cap Green Bay’s opening drive, a disappointing ending to another bad red-zone series. Back after missing four games with an ankle injury, Romeo Doubs had a pair of 11-yard catches – including on the opening third-and-5 – and Aaron Jones had runs of 9 and 10 yards. On second-and-goal at the 5, Christian Watson got tangled up with All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey and tumbled to the turf. There was no call; the major contact seemed incidental though Ramsey had a bit of a tug. On third down, Leonard Floyd beat Zach Tom for a sack.

On Jones’ 10-yard run, he passed John Brockington for third place on all-time rushing list.

Packers 0, Rams 0 (10:39 remaining)

The Packers gave up a third-and-15 conversion but Preston Smith sacked Baker Mayfield on third-and-9 to force a punt.

Innis Gaines is off to a strong start on special teams. He dropped kickoff returner Brandon Powell after a 10-yard runback on the opening kick. On the punt, he leveled his man to help spring Keisean Nixon for a 19-yard return.

Injury update: Rams C Brian Allen, who was questionable with a calf injury before the game, exited on the second play after aggravating the injury. He is questionable.

Pregame Notes

- There does not appear to be much wind. So, it’s worth nothing that Packers kicker Mason Crosby was short from 50 and 53 yards while kicking to the north end – the 53-yarder landed halfway in the end zone. Kicking to the south end wasn’t any better, with Crosby’s kick from 49 yards hitting the crossbar and his 50-yarder landing in the end zone.

During his pregame routine, Rams kicker Matt Gay drilled the crossbar from 60 yards to the south and hit the left upright from 60 to the north.

- As expected, Zach Tom will start at left tackle. The rest of the group – left guard Elgton Jenkins, center Josh Myers, right guard Jon Runyan and right tackle Yosh Nijman – will be making their sixth consecutive start together.

- With kickoff about an hour away, it’s colder than expected. It’s 13 degrees, though the temperature is supposed to rise by 5 or 6 degrees by the end of the night. Snow is forecast in the area but the bulk of it won’t hit until after the game. Rookie receivers Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs are among those in short sleeves; cornerback Jaire Alexander is wearing a yellow undershirt.

At kickoff, it was 17 with a wind chill of 7.

Big Matchup

The arrival of rookie Christian Watson has jump-started Green Bay’s offense. The Packers are sixth in scoring the past four games thanks in large part to Watson’s eight-touchdown barrage.

The Rams have one of the NFL’s best cornerbacks with Jalen Ramsey, a Pro Bowler each of the last five seasons and an All-Pro in 2020 and 2021. This has not been the 28-year-old’s finest season. According to Pro Football Focus and its best guess at coverage responsibilities, Ramsey has allowed seven touchdowns – second-most among all corners.

Given Watson’s importance to Green Bay’s offense, it will be interesting to see how much the Rams match Ramsey against the red-hot rookie.

“We’ll see how they want to play us. I don’t think it’s always that simple and cut and dry,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said. “We’ve gotten into this discussion before with Jaire (Alexander), and their scheme is very, very similar to ours.

“I think you have to be creative in terms of how you manipulate the defense and how you move guys. I think it’s gotten to be a little more difficult on defense to just say, ‘Hey, you’re going to shadow this guy wherever he goes.’ Now Jalen’s a unique exception because he has played a lot of nickel for them. He’s got a rare, rare skill-set in terms of that he can really play anything out on the field. Shoot, I’ve seen him blitz off the edge, set edge, he’s physical. There’s nothing he can’t do.”

Packers-Rams Betting Information

The Packers are 7.5-point favorites at SI Sportsbook with an over/under of 39.5 points. Aaron Rodgers’ over/under is 222.5 yards; Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield’s total is 191.5.

According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Christian Watson’s over/under is 49.5 receiving yards. Also at FanDuel, Jets receiver Garrett Wilson is -120 to win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. Watson has the second-shortest odds at +400. Wilson has 67 receptions for 966 yards and four touchdowns while Watson has 28 receptions for 401 yards and a rookie-high seven scores.

Packers-Rams Inactives

Ruled out on Saturday, two of the NFL’s premier linemen, Green Bay left tackle David Bakhtiari and Los Angeles defensive tackle Aaron Donald, lead the inactives.

