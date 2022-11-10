Watch: Packers vs. Cowboys Preview

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys have high expectations for the 78,000 fans who will be filling Lambeau Field on Sunday.

For Packers coach Matt LaFleur, it’s the hope the crowd will provide some energy to help his team snap a five-game losing streak.

“I can’t tell you how important it is for us to play in our own stadium,” LaFleur said after getting swept on a three-game road trip to Washington, Buffalo and Detroit. “We’ve got the best fans, in my eyes, in the world. We’re going to need that support on Sunday because it is quite a challenge. We feel like if everybody can rally around us that it’ll help us go out there and play our best.”

For Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy, it will be his first game at Lambeau since being fired in the moments after a loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Dec. 2, 2018.

“It’s a fanbase that loves their team,” McCarthy said. “I’m hopeful that we have a lot of Cowboys fans there. I was in a conversation last week about it. I actually worked in Green Bay in 1999 when Coach (Mike) Holmgren came back to Lambeau Field for the first time (as coach of the Seahawks). I thought the crowd treated him with respect. It’s a really special place that way, and I would be all for a very positive reception.”

One week after scoring only one touchdown against the Lions, who remain the NFL’s last-ranked scoring defense, the Packers will be a challenged by a Cowboys defense that ranks third in points allowed, third in passing yards per play and first in sack percentage.

Dallas defensive star Micah Parsons told Cowboys beat reporters that he, A, hopes to swap jerseys with Aaron Rodgers after the game and, B, the Packers don’t throw many chip blocks at him.

“Probably pretty strong on the jersey swap,” Rodgers said with a smile. “Probably not as strong on the other.”

Pregame Vitals: Packers vs. Cowboys

Time and date: 3:25 p.m. Sunday.

Location: Lambeau Field in Green Bay.

Records: Packers, 3-6; Cowboys, 6-2.

How to Watch: Packers vs. Cowboys

TV: Fox. For the second consecutive week, it will be the Fox “A team” of Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (commentary) and Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi (sidelines). The game will be aired to most of the nation. Check out the viewing map at 506 Sports to see if the game will air where you live.

Live stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial).

Radio: Packers Radio Network (Wayne Larrivee and Larry McCarren; click here for affiliates) and Sirius (Channel 82 or 227 and on the SXM app).

Packers-Cowboys Injury Report

Packers

DNP: LT David Bakhtiari (knee), LB Krys Barnes (concussion), LB De’Vondre Campbell (knee), WR Romeo Doubs (ankle), OLB Rashan Gary (knee), CB Shemar Jean-Charles (ankle), LG Elgton Jenkins (knee), QB Aaron Rodgers (thumb), CB Eric Stokes (ankle/knee), WR Sammy Watkins (knee).

Limited: K Mason Crosby (back), CB Rasul Douglas (calf), RB Aaron Jones (ankle), WR Allen Lazard (shoulder), RG Jon Runyan (knee) OLB Preston Smith (neck).

Full: WR Christian Watson (concussion protocol).

Note: Gary was placed on injured reserve.

Cowboys

DNP: LB Anthony Barr (hamstring).

Limited: WR Noah Brown (foot), RB Ezekiel Elliott (knee), S Donovan Wilson (tooth).

Full: DE Dorance Armstrong (shoulder), WR Michael Gallup (chest), S Malik Hooker (hamstring), LB Micah Parsons (shoulder), TE Dalton Schultz (knee), WR KaVontae Turpin (chest), DE Sam Williams (knee).

