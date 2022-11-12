Saturday’s Packers Transactions: What They Mean vs. Cowboys

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers elevated outside linebacker La’Darius Hamilton and kicker Ramiz Ahmed from their practice squad on Saturday, two of several transactions made before Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys. Here’s what it all means.

Elevated: OLB La’Darius Hamilton

With star Rashan Gary going on injured reserve this week, the Packers had only Preston Smith, Kingsley Enagbare and Jonathan Garvin on the 53-man roster at outside linebacker. The choices to fill the void were elevating Hamilton from the practice squad or activating Tipa Galeai off injured reserve.

The Packers elevated Hamilton for last month’s game against Washington. He played 14 snaps on defense and 11 on special teams. He did not contribute statistically other than a missed tackle.

When Za’Darius Smith was placed on injured reserve last season, the Packers signed Hamilton off the Buccaneers’ practice squad. He played 64 defensive snaps in six games and recorded three tackles, two quarterback hits and three pressures in 36 rushes.

Galeai, who missed the last four games because of a hamstring injury, was designated for return from injured reserve this week. He practiced all week but will remain on injured reserve for now. A key backup down the stretch last season, Galeai only played special teams during his five appearance this year.

Promoted: CB Corey Ballentine

Injured Reserve: CB Eric Stokes

The Packers promoted cornerback Corey Ballentine, who was signed to the practice squad in September, to the 53-man roster to take the place of starting cornerback Eric Stokes. Stokes was placed on injured reserve and Shemar Jean-Charles is out. Here’s the full breakdown.

Elevated: K Ramiz Ahmed

The Packers elevated kicker Ramiz Ahmed to the gameday roster. Why? Here’s the full breakdown.

Not Elevated: A Receiver

Sometimes, the moves that aren’t made are just as interesting.

The Packers are banged up at receiver, with Randall Cobb spending his fourth week on injured reserve and Romeo Doubs out with an ankle injury. Plus, Amari Rodgers was added to the injury report on Friday as questionable with a groin injury and Christian Watson has played 23 snaps the last four weeks due to hamstring injuries (vs. the Jets and Commanders), a concussion (vs. the Bills) and precautionary reasons (vs. the Lions).

However, the Packers didn’t turn to their practice squad, where Travis Fulgham and Juwann Winfree have been working. Presumably, that means Amari Rodgers will be available to face the Cowboys. If so, the Packers would line up with Allen Lazard, Sammy Watkins, Samori Toure, Watson and Rodgers.

Those five have combined for 58 catches, 799 yards, six touchdowns. There are individual receivers with more production.

