Packers-Lions Inactives: No. 1 Offensive Line Intact

DETROIT – Aaron Rodgers will have his No. 1 offensive line together for the first time this season. He’ll have most of his top weapons, too.

Left tackle David Bakhtiari, left guard Elgton Jenkins, receiver Allen Lazard and Christian Watson and outside linebacker Preston Smith – all questionable on Friday, are all active for Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions.

The Packers have fallen to 3-5 following a four-game winning streak.

“I think there’s still a lot of confidence in the guys in the locker room. I do feel like we need to get healthy,” Rodgers said this week. “When we’re at our full strength, which we really haven’t been this season, whether it’s been Dave not playing early in the season, Elgton not playing early in the season, we haven’t really had the 11 we thought like we were going to play with for an extended time. When we get those guys, I feel like we have the team to get the job done.”

There will be no excuses for Green Bay’s offense, which ranks 26th in scoring and will be facing a defense that’s on pace to give up more points than any unit in NFL history.

A couple weeks ago, Green Bay committed to a No. 1 offensive line of Bakhtiari at left tackle, Jenkins at left guard, Josh Myers at center, Jon Runyan at right guard and Yosh Nijman at right tackle. With Bakhtiari a surprise inactive at Washington and Jenkins a surprise inactive at Buffalo, the Packers hadn’t used that line in a game. They will this week, with Bakhtiari playing after missing practice on Wednesday and Thursday and Jenkins returning after having his foot stepped on last week.

Meanwhile, Lazard was out last week against Buffalo with an injured shoulder and Watson suffered a concussion on his sixth snap last week after missing the last two games with an injured hamstring. So, other than Randall Cobb (ankle; injured reserve), the Green Bay will be at full strength on offense.

All-Pro linebacker De’Vondre Campbell, who was ruled out on Friday with a knee injury sustained last week, is the only starter who is inactive for Green Bay. The other inactives: cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles (ankle), offensive linemen Rasheed Walker and Luke Tenuta, and defensive lineman Jonathan Ford (all healthy scratches).

The Lions’ inactives include receiver Josh Reynolds, who is No. 2 on the team in receptions, along with key defenders Michael Brockers and A.J. Parker. Running back D’Andre Swift, who is averaging more than 7 yards per carry, was questionable but will play.

“I think he really has some pieces around him, obviously, has really good running backs,” defensive coordinator Joe Barry said. “Obviously, you guys know Jamaal (Williams), who was here, but I think him and Swift are two great backs.”

Green Bay Packers (3-5) at Detroit Lions (1-6)

Packers at Lions: Three reasons to worry

Rashan Gary vs. Aiden Hutchinson

What Saturday’s transactions mean

Quay Walker’s biggest challenge wearing green dot?

Packers at Lions: Final injury report

Packers at Lions: Game and video preview

Watch Packers vs. Lions, Cowboys with SI Tickets

Savage has issues to tackle

O’Donnell under pressure at punter; here’s why

Are injuries really a problem for the Packers?

Run the Table 2.0? Easy comparison, impossible to repeat

Here’s why Aaron Rodgers has a healthy outlook

How to Watch/Listen/Stream/Bet Packers vs. Lions