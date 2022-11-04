Packers at Lions One of Cheapest Tickets This Week

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions is always one of the more entertaining games on the schedule, with a split crowd at Ford Field making for a lively atmosphere.

With the Packers having lost four straight to fall to 3-5 and the Lions having dropped five in a row to plunge to 1-6, inexpensive tickets are available. According to data from SI Tickets, the average price of $224 makes it the fourth-cheapest ticket on the Week 9 slate.

A ticket in Section 316, which is an upper-level seat in the corner of the end zone, goes for as little as $70. Want to splurge? A ticket in Row 34 of Section 127 – midfield behind the Packers’ bench – will set you back $294. Tickets a bit closer to the action in Row 11 cost $333. It’s $440 if you want to move up to Row 5.

Fans could get a shootout. The Lions have one of the best offenses in the NFL but the worst defense. On the other hand, Green Bay’s offense has struggled all season.

“They’re definitely productive,” defensive coordinator Joe Barry said. “You know all the stats. I think they lead the league in explosion plays. I was with Jared (Goff) for four years in L.A. Talented kid. Was the first overall pick in the draft his year, and I think he really, he has some pieces around him.”

Green Bay will return home next week for one of the marquee games of the season against former coach Mike McCarthy’s Dallas Cowboys.

Some prices have plunged. Two weeks ago, the cheapest ticket was a standing-room spot for $479. Now, that ticket will cost $273. That’s not true for every seat, though. A spot in Section 120, which is located at midfield behind the Green Bay bench, is practically unchanged – $727 now vs. $722 two weeks ago.

With the Packers’ season having hit a major bump in the road, ticket prices for playoff reservations continue to fall. To reserve your spot for the Super Bowl would have cost $869 at the start of the season. That’s down 72.4 percent to $240.

Three weeks ago, lower-level end-zone tickets were $296 for the divisional round, $508 for the conference championship and $675 for the Super Bowl. Those prices have plunged to $156, $248 and $226, respectively. Even a week ago, that lower-level reservation for the Super Bowl was $305.

