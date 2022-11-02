Packers at Lions: How to Watch, Stream, Listen, Bet

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers can’t possibly lose to the Detroit Lions on Sunday. Right?

The Packers fell to 3-5 with Sunday night’s loss at the Buffalo Bills. With four consecutive defeats, they’ll cap a three-game road trip at Ford Field against the Lions. Last week, Detroit coughed up a 27-14 halftime lead and lost to the Miami Dolphins for its fifth consecutive loss.

“I just told the guys that I thought our process in terms of the week of practice, the preparation, the focus, the energy level was where we need it to be and, hopefully, that will start leading to better results,” coach Matt LaFleur said on Monday.

“Certainly, our guys are disappointed. I’m disappointed. But we’ve got to find a way to right this thing. We’ve got an NFC North opponent next week and I know they’re going to give us everything they’ve got. They always have, and it’s going to be a heck of a test. We’ve really got to be more disciplined, be more consistent in order to try to get on the right side of one of these things.”

The Packers are 26th in points scored. The Lions are 32nd in points allowed. So, something has to give.

Green Bay stood pat at the trade deadline, as usual, content to sink or swim with the team that has fallen to 11th place in the NFC standings. The Lions traded one of their top playmakers, tight end T.J. Hockenson, to the first-place Vikings.

Here’s this week’s viewing information along with betting information, history and more.

How to Watch: Packers vs. Lions

TV: Fox. In a matchup between two struggling teams, it will be the Fox “A team” of Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (commentary) and Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi (sidelines). Check out the viewing map at 506 Sports to see if the game will air where you live.

Live stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial).

Radio: Packers Radio Network (Wayne Larrivee and Larry McCarren; click here for affiliates) and Sirius (Channel 108 or 387 on the app).

Pregame Vitals

Josiah Deguara scored a 62-yard touchdown at Detroit last season. (Photo by David Reginek/USA Today Sports Images)

Time and date: noon Sunday.

Location: Ford Field in Detroit.

Records: Packers, 3-5; Lions, 1-6.

History: The Packers lead the series 103-73-7. Including playoffs, it’s 105-73-7. Green Bay has more victories vs. Detroit than any other team. Since the turn of the century, the Packers are 32-12.

The Lions won the last matchup, 37-30, at Ford Field in the 2021 finale. The Packers played many of their starters for about a half as they geared up for the playoffs. In 2016, “Run the Table” ended with a 31-24 victory in the finale at Ford Field. The Lions led 14-7 late in the first half but Aaron Rodgers threw four touchdown passes and fullback Aaron Ripkowski, as expected, was the team’s leading rusher.

The series dates to 1932, when the Packers drubbed the Portsmouth Spartans 47-13 in Green Bay. Verne Lewellen ran for two touchdowns and threw for another.

Coaches: Packers – Matt LaFleur (fourth season, 42-14). Lions – Dan Campbell (second season, 4-19-1. He went 5-7 as interim coach of the Dolphins in 2015).

Referee: Tra Blake is in his first season as a referee. The visiting team is 4-3. His crew has called 0.50 more penalties for 0.57 more yards than the league averages, according to Pro Football Reference.

Packers-Lions Betting Guide

The Packers are 3.5-point favorites at SI Sportsbook. The over/under is 49.5 points, the second-highest total on the board. The Packers are 3.5-point favorites at FanDuel Sportsbook, too. The early money is on Detroit, with 57 percent of the money and 55 percent of the bets.

At SI Sportsbook, Green Bay is +5000 to win the Super Bowl. It was +2800 last week. After beating Tampa Bay in Week 3, the Packers were +1000. In the NFC Championship market, they were +350 after that Tampa Bay game. Now, they’re +2000 with the seventh-shortest odds. Once one of the Super Bowl favorites, Green Bay is -205 to not even make the playoffs at FanDuel. After winning 13 games each of the past three years, their win total is down to 7.5.

At FanDuel, Rodgers is +12000 to win a third consecutive MVP. He was +1000 to open the season. Rodgers’ odds are longer than Geno Smith and Daniel Jones.

