Watch: Highlights From Packers’ Victory Over Rams

Check out this highlights package from the Green Bay Packers’ 24-12 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Monday.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers beat the Los Angeles Rams 24-12 on Monday Night Football, a combination of AJ Dillon’s two touchdown runs, sharp passing by Aaron Rodgers and a strong defensive performance against an undermanned opponent.

The Packers have won two consecutive games, albeit against the two worst teams in the NFC. But, with a 6-8 record, “things are looking up,” as Rodgers said afterward.

“I think momentum’s real,” coach Matt LaFleur said. “We hit that lull in the middle of the season where we lose five straight, and it’s hard once it starts going one way to get it going the other way. We all have seen the competitiveness in this league. You see each and every week, it doesn’t really matter who you play. Anybody’s capable of beating anybody else, and there’s great examples on a weekly basis, and it just speaks to just how competitive this league is.”

Green Bay dominated the game. Total yards: 345-156. First downs: 27-13. Time of possession: 37:19-22:41.

Aaron Jones had 126 yards and one touchdown on 21 touches. Rookie receivers Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs combined for nine receptions for 101 yards. And the defense recorded a season-high five sacks, with Preston Smith collecting two.

“The bottom line is you’ve got to find a way to win the game,” LaFleur said. “Whether that’s 10 points or 24 points or 50 points, it really doesn’t matter. It’s all about wins in this league and finding a way to win. And I think our defense did a good enough job. Anytime you hold a team to 12 points, we feel like we should come away with a victory.”

Monday has been magical for Green Bay. LaFleur is 5-0. Aaron Rodgers has won nine in a row.

“It’s nice, right. It’s nice,” receiver Randall Cobb said. “It feels good. It’s exciting. It’s playoff football for us. This is what we have to do. We know what we’ve got to do – it’s one game at a time. Celebrate this win and get ready for a short week, go to Miami on Christmas.”

