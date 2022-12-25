Watch: Rasul Douglas’ Clinching Interception of Tua Tagovailoa

The Green Bay Packers beat the Miami Dolphins 26-20, thanks in large part to three interceptions in the fourth quarter.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Capped by Rasul Douglas’ game-clinching pick of Tua Tagovailoa, the Green Bay Packers’ third consecutive win was earned by ending three consecutive drives with interceptions.

“I’m really just going on feel,” Douglas said following a 26-20 victory over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. “I know the plays they like running and I’m going off feel, trying to keep it in front of me and keep him in bounds more so because they’d used all their timeouts, and just going off feel. If I feel I can go get something, I’m going to try to end it. If not, just play the situation.”

Douglas ended it. In coverage against Tyreek Hill, Douglas anticipated Tagovailoa going up the sideline to tight end Mike Gesicki. Douglas sling-shotted back into coverage, got under the route and grabbed the interception.

Early in the fourth quarter, immediately after Aaron Rodgers’ end zone interception, Tagovailoa overthrew Hill and put it right into the waiting hands of Jaire Alexander. The Packers turned that into the go-ahead field goal and 23-20 lead.

Midway through the fourth quarter, with the Packers nursing that three-point lead but the Dolphins driving, Tagovailoa fired one up the seam to running back Raheem Mostert, who wasn’t looking for the ball. Packers linebacker De’Vondre Campbell saw it all the way for one of the game’s biggest plays.

Green Bay turned that into a nine-play, 61-yard drive that gobbled up 4 minutes and resulted in another short field goal by Mason Crosby. That made it 26-20, with Miami taking over with 1:56 remaining. On the second play, Douglas clinched the victory with a third interception of a quarterback who had thrown only five all year en route to posting the top passer rating in the league.

“Actually, before the snap, I told Quay (Walker) he’s going to get it because he had dropped one earlier,” Douglas said. “I was like, ‘Quay, you’re going to get it back. It’s going to come.’ When I turned around, it was coming right at me.”

