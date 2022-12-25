Merry Christmas: Packers Beat Dolphins, Gain Ground In Playoff Chase

The Green Bay Packers won their third consecutive game by recording three interceptions during the fourth quarter to beat the Miami Dolphins.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Merry Christmas. The Green Bay Packers got presents on Christmas Eve when everyone ahead of them in the playoff lost, and they gave themselves a present by upsetting the Miami Dolphins 26-20 on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

The ultimate present is two weeks away, the most unlikely of spots in the NFC playoffs, a feat that will require victories over the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions at home the next two weeks and a little more help.

The Packers, 4-8 a few weeks ago, improved to 7-8 with their third consecutive victory. There was nothing awe-inspiring about beating the Chicago Bears and Los Angeles Rams – the worst teams in the NFC standings – but beating the Dolphins, who were a dominant 5-1 at home, was impressive.

“Special day for us. Our defense came up and played outstanding,” Aaron Rodgers told Fox’s Pam Oliver. “Everything that we needed to happen, happened. All we had to do was take care of our own business. We found a way to win. The way our defense stepped up was outstanding.”

De’Vondre Campbell’s interception midway through the fourth quarter not only kept the Dolphins from (at least) the tying field goal but set up a 4-minute drive that ended with Mason Crosby’s 26-yard field goal and a 26-20 at the 2-minute warning. Moments later, Rasul Douglas grabbed the Packers’ third interception in the fourth quarter to clinch the game. Douglas was in coverage on Tyreek Hill then quickly retreated to get underneath tight end Mike Gesicki for the clinching pick.

The Packers were right on the doorstep of the playoffs after the New York Giants and Washington Commanders, the front-runners for the final two playoff spots, and the Seattle Seahawks and Detroit Lions, the closest pursuers, lost on Saturday. Just like that, the Packers are a win away from being a half-game out of the final playoff spot.

Rodgers was 24-of-38 for 238 yards for Green Bay. Tua Tagovailoa was 16-of-25 for 310 yards, with Jaylen Waddle and Hill going over 100 yards, but the three picks meant a fourth consecutive loss for Miami.

It was 20-20 through three quarters, with AJ Dillon’s 1-yard touchdown run tying the game and Jason Sanders’ missed field goal keeping it that way.

The Packers were on the outskirts of field-goal range to start the fourth quarter but Royce Newman was flagged for holding and Rodgers was intercepted in the end zone; cornerback Kader Kohou shoved Allen Lazard at the goal line. No harm, no foul, because Tagovailoa air-mailed Tyreek Hill and right into the waiting mitts of Jaire Alexander, who caught the ball at the 38 and returned it 24 yards to the 14.

The Packers, even with a bit of a ticky-tack roughing-the-passer penalty giving them a first-and-goal at the 7, managed only Mason Crosby’s 28-yard field goal to lead 23-20.

Missed opportunities were a theme as Miami led 20-13 at halftime.

Keisean Nixon’s 93-yard kickoff return in the first quarter produced only a field goal, and Jarran Reeds’s forced fumble and recovery at midfield late in the first half also resulted only in a field goal. Plus, Rodgers overthrew Christian Watson on a fourth-and-1 pass that should have been a touchdown. Moments later, Tagaovailoa threw a perfect deep shot to Hill for 52 yards to set up a touchdown that gave the Dolphins a 17-10 lead.

It was about as lopsided of an offensive attack as you could imagine, with Rodgers’ combined 26 passes, scrambles and sacks compared to five runs by Dillon and Aaron Jones.

Game Ball

Green Bay’s defense has been criticized all season – and for good reason considering the talent and preseason expectations. But that unit won the game. Jaire Alexander, De’Vondre Campbell and Rasul Douglas grabbed fourth-quarter interceptions to clinch a third consecutive victory. The three picks came against the quarterback who was ranked No. 1 in the NFL in passer rating.

Questionable Calls

Marcedes Lewis made the big play on Green Bay’s opening drive of the second half, a 31-yarder on a deep shot from Aaron Rodgers. Lewis’ tumbling grab gave the Packers a first down at the 7 and set up AJ Dillon’s game-tying touchdown. However, super-slow-motion replays showed Lewis didn’t complete the catch. The Dolphins, who should have the homefield advantage from the scoreboard crew, didn’t challenge.

Early in the fourth quarter, Aaron Rodgers went deep to Allen Lazard. Undrafted rookie cornerback Kader Kohou was all over Lazard and grabbed an end-zone interception. Lazard, with arms outstretched, couldn’t believe there wasn’t a flag after being shoved in the back at the goal line.

Key Stat

Turnovers are the most important stat in football. Green Bay won 4-1. Under coach Matt LaFleur, the Packers are 25-2 when forcing at least two turnovers.

Key Play

De’Vondre Campbell was this week’s NFLPA Community MVP. He made a huge play midway through the fourth quarter when he snared his second interception of the season to deny the Dolphins (at least) the tying score and set up the Packers for their critical final drive.

Next Week

The Packers will close the season with back-to-back home games against the Minnesota Vikings (12-3) and Detroit Lions (7-8). Sunday’s game against Minnesota is scheduled for 3:25 p.m.

In other key games, it’s Cleveland (6-9) at Washington (7-7-1) – the Commanders have the lead for the final playoff spot – and Indianapolis (4-9-1) will play at the Giants (8-6-1). Washington needs to lose one of its final two games or New York has to lose both for Green Bay to have a chance.