NFC Playoff Race: Christmas Comes Early for Packers

The Green Bay Packers’ playoff hopes improved during the first wave of games on Saturday.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Christmas weekend is off to a great start for the Green Bay Packers.

With two NFC wild-card spots up for grabs entering the final three weeks of the regular season, it’s possible all four teams ahead of Green Bay will lose on Christmas Eve. If it can upset the Miami Dolphins on Christmas Sunday, it will be just a half-game out of the playoffs with two weeks to go.

The New York Giants, in sixth place in the NFC and in control of one of those spots, lost 27-24 at the Minnesota Vikings when Greg Joseph booted a 61-yard field goal as time expired. Minnesota, the NFC North champion, improved to 12-3. An NFL-record 11 of those games have been decided by one score.

The Washington Commanders, in seventh place in the NFC and in control of the last playoff spot, were set to play at the surging San Francisco 49ers on Saturday afternoon.

The Seattle Seahawks, in eighth place in the NFC, entered the day a half-game behind Washington for the final playoff spot. They were beaten handily at the Kansas City Chiefs 24-10. Patrick Mahomes’ third touchdown made it 24-3 late in the fourth quarter.

The Detroit Lions, in ninth place in the NFC and also just a half-game out of the final playoff spot, had won six of their last seven games but were routed at the Carolina Panthers 37-23. The Panther ran for an incredible 320 yards.

So, with the noon games complete, here is an updated look at the NFC wild-card standings.

1. Dallas: 10-4 (vs. Philadelphia on Saturday) has clinched.

2. N.Y. Giants: 8-6-1.

3. Washington: 7-6-1 (at San Francisco on Saturday)

- - -

4. Seattle: 7-8

5. Detroit: 7-8

6: Green Bay: 6-8 (at Miami on Sunday)

None of this matters if the Packers don’t take care of business against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Miami is 8-6 but 6-1 at home.

“This is a really good football team that we’re going against,” coach Matt LaFleur said this week. “Obviously, they’re very hungry. They’ve got a lot at stake, we’ve got a lot at stake and it should be a playoff-type game. Going down to their house, their ability to have a lot of success in their own stadium. So, we’re going to have to be at our best and our guys are going to have to be very disciplined throughout the course of the week in our preparation and everything that’s going on.”

More Green Bay Packers News

x