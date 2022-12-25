Live Updates: Green Bay Packers at Miami Dolphins

The Green Bay Packers (6-8) are facing the Miami Dolphins (8-6) on Christmas Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Follow along all day for updates.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers (6-8) and Miami Dolphins (8-6) will exchange touchdowns and hard hits on Christmas in South Florida. Follow along for all the scoring, injury and statistical updates from this must-win game.

First Quarter

Dolphins 3, Packers 0 (11:10 remaining)

Miami cruised right down the field for the opening score. Raheem Mostert gained 14 as Alec Ingold blocked Preston Smith and 17 when defensive linemen Kenny Clark and Dean Lowry were driven out of the hole. However, on third-and-3, Rasul Douglas had inside position and blanketed a deep shot to Tyreek Hill. Jason Sanders made a 46-yard field goal.

On the opening kickoff, Mason Crosby made it 256 consecutive games. That broke Brett Favre for the longest streak in franchise history and is tied with London Fletcher for fourth-longest in NFL history.

Pressure on Offensive Line

The Dolphins have a fierce defensive front, especially on passing downs. On third-and-long, Miami will roll with three outside linebackers – Bradley Chubb, Jaelan Phillips and Melvin Ingram – and defensive tackle Christian Wilkins.

Phillips has seven sacks and Ingram has six. Total between Denver and Miami, Chubb has eight. Wilkins is a stud. No interior defensive lineman can beat his 81 tackles. He’s got 14 tackles for losses, seven more than any other Dolphins defender.

“Great with his hands,” offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said. “He does a good job staying square to the line of scrimmage and staying in good position to the blockers and sees the ball well. He’s able to two-gap and penetrate at the same time and really gets off blocks. He’s a very disruptive player.”

Tua vs. Rodgers

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers won NFL MVP honors in 2020 and 2021. This season, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa leads the league in passer rating.

Rodgers is a big fan.

“I watched a decent amount of his college career,” he said this week. “He played at a phenomenal school in the SEC and had a lot of success. I remember the night he went in at halftime in the national championship game and I think just like everybody else, you’re thinking, ‘What? Why?’ and then he obviously he showed his incredible ability and had a great career down there.

“He dealt with a couple head injuries this year, which are dangerous, but I enjoy the way that he plays. He plays on time. He throws the ball accurately. He does a nice job with his eye control for a young player. He obviously has good pocket movement and can extend plays. They’ve had a couple pretty incredible fourth-quarter comebacks this year where he’s been super-efficient. He has some great weapons, but I’ve been impressed with the way he plays. I like the way he handles himself, too. I think he handles himself with a lot of respect and class. And I think there’s a lot to be said for that for a young player.”

Packers-Dolphins Inactives

There were no surprises for either team on the pregame inactive lists.

For Green Bay, left tackle David Bakhtiari will miss a third consecutive game following an emergency appendectomy. He was listed as doubtful on Friday after not practicing all week.

The other inactives are outside linebacker Jonathan Garvin, who played his college ball at Miami, cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles, rookie defensive tackle Jonathan Ford and rookie offensive tackle Caleb Jones. Ford has been inactive for all 15 games.

For Miami, cornerback Noah Igbinoghene is inactive. A first-round pick in 2020, he’s started two games this season. Left tackle Terron Armstead is active, as are three defensive staters who were questionable: outside linebacker Bradley Chubb, outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips and safety Eric Rowe.

Familiar Face: Alec Ingold

Miami fullback Alec Ingold grew up in suburban Green Bay and went to Bay Port High School. Formerly with the Raiders, he's started 12 games this season and has one touchdown run and one touchdown reception.

"It's going to be cool. I've never played on Christmas before," he told reporters this week. "But anytime you get to perform, strap it up with the boys, I think there's a lot of family for myself that will be there, a lot of family that's going to be opening Christmas presents by the tree or whatever.,

"So to be able to kind of be a part of their day when you're not physically there, to be able to give them some fun entertainment to watch, hopefully a lot of touchdowns and a good game, I think that's all you can ask for. That's the business we're in. It's really cool and it is a special opportunity. I don't think anybody's taking that responsibility lightly."

How to Watch: Packers vs. Dolphins

TV: Fox, with Joe Davis (play-by-play), Daryl Johnston (commentary) and Pam Oliver (sideline) on the call.

Radio: Packers Radio Network (Wayne Larrivee and Larry McCarren; click here for affiliates), Westwood One (JP Shadrick and Derek Rackley) and Sirius (Channel 82 or 226 and on the SXM app).

Records: Packers, 6-8. Dolphins, 8-6.

Weather: It's scarf weather for Miami, with a kickoff temperature of 48. It will be the second-coldest home game in Dolphins history.

Dolphins Favored

Miami is a 3.5-point favorite at SI Sportsbook with an over/under of 49.5 points.

For individual over/unders: Aaron Jones, 54.5 rushing yards; AJ Dillon, 38.5 rushing yards; Tyreek Hill, 90.5 receiving yards; Jaylen Waddle, 64.5 receiving yards; Christian Watson, 55.5 receiving yards; Tua Tagovailoa, 262.5 passing yards; Aaron Rodgers, 251.5 passing yards.

A Perfect Christmas Eve

The four teams ahead of the Packers in the race for the final two playoff spots in the NFC lost on Saturday. A win by Green Bay over Miami would pull it to within a half-game of the Washington Commanders for the last spot.

